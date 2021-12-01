Manchester United plot move to sign Real Madrid superstar for free - Reports 

Premier League club Manchester United have entered the race to sign Real Madrid star Luka Modric when his contract expires next summer. Earlier, it was being reported that the Croatian skipper is open to a move to Manchester City.

If El Nacional is to be believed, the interim manager of Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick, is interested in signing Luka Modric next summer. This could also be due to the fact that Modric has had a successful professional partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane. All three players used to play for an extremely successful Real Madrid side.

Rumors of Modric looking for a move have emerged after a delay in his contract extension with Los Blancos. The addition of Luka Modric to Manchester United's squad would bring tons of experience in midfield. His time and pairing with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid would be of immense help to the team.

Real Madrid were in the process of extending Luka Modric's contract ahead of its expiry in 2022. However, nothing seems to have advanced since the initial reports. It was also reported that Serie A giants Inter Milan are also planning to have Modric's services once his contract with Los Blancos expires.

Former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs has also revealed in the past that he wants Luka Modric to sign for Manchester United.

B/R Football @brfootball Ryan Giggs wants Luka Modric to join the Red Devils.



Just imagine, Manchester United fans... Ryan Giggs wants Luka Modric to join the Red Devils.Just imagine, Manchester United fans... https://t.co/E5E2dBFugA

Meanwhile, the new interim boss of the Red Devils was spotted at Old Trafford today. He is expected to be present as hosts Manchester United take on Arsenal in the English Premier League on Thursday.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



He’s expected to be there in the stands also tomorrow for Man Utd-Arsenal.



📸⤵️ Ralf Rangnick was at Old Trafford today together with John Murtough. It’s his first time into the stadium - he was dreaming of Premier League chance, it’s now time to start. 🔴 #MUFC He’s expected to be there in the stands also tomorrow for Man Utd-Arsenal. @oliverhunt111 📸⤵️ Ralf Rangnick was at Old Trafford today together with John Murtough. It’s his first time into the stadium - he was dreaming of Premier League chance, it’s now time to start. 🔴 #MUFCHe’s expected to be there in the stands also tomorrow for Man Utd-Arsenal.@oliverhunt111 📸⤵️ https://t.co/M5oK1YEqO7

Former Real Madrid players can help Manchester United find the European glory again

Manchester United last won the UEFA Champions League in 2008, when Cristiano Ronaldo was living his youth dream at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson. Ronaldo was a sensation back then as he won everything with the Red Devils.

He then decided to make a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid in a then-record deal of around £80 million. The Portuguese has won everything with Real Madrid as well. He is now back again with Manchester United in probably the last leg of his career.

Manchester United have roped in Jadon Sancho, Donny Van De Beek and Raphael Varane in recent times to challenge again in the Champions League. The Red Devils have had an eventful group stage. But they have managed to qualify for the knockout stage, thanks to the Champions League supremacy of Cristiano Ronaldo.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Ralf Rangnick will take some time to bring in his managerial impact upon the Premier League giants. Once it is settled he will eye nothing shorter than the league title and the Champions League. It is here that former Real Madrid players like Ronaldo, Varane and Modric (if and when signed) will prove to be his king makers.

Edited by Aditya Singh