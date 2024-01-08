Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho seemingly reacted to a Manchester City fan who tried trolling him after last year's FA Cup final.

The Cityzens managed to defeat their Manchester rivals 2-1, thanks to Ilkay Gundogan's double on the night. He struck the final's first goal just 12 seconds into the match and then scored again post the interval (51') when the game was tied at 1-1.

In a video posted by the fan, he claims to have sent a picture of Garnacho sitting on the turf dejected after the loss. The Argentine winger, who came on as a substitute during the clash, was also allegedly sent pictures of Gundogan’s goal from the night.

Speaking about the incident, the fan said (via SPORTbible):

"Garnacho responds, it’s so good, it is so good. Not only have I interrupted his day and sent him Gundo scoring, him crying at Wembley, City win the FA Cup, it gets better he’s come back crying his eyes out.”

According to the fan, the Red Devils winger replied to his message saying:

“No bro not cool, maybe you should learn your respect and not send me things like this.”

After the FA Cup success, Manchester City went on to win the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan a week later and completed a treble-winning campaign.

Manchester United return to FA Cup action on Monday, when they travel to Wigan Athletic for a third-round clash (January 8). Garnacho, who has scored three goals and assisted two this season, is likely to start this fixture.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaks about FA Cup challenge

Erik ten Hag (via Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about the challenges of the FA Cup ahead of his third-round clash against Wigan Athletic. The Dutch coach has already won the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford and managed to reach an FA Cup final.

However, this season's run in the tournament is of great importance, given that the Red Devils are struggling in the league and are out of European competition. Ten Hag said (via SPORTbible):

“So in the cup is always about do or die and you have to be ready. An opponent will be always 100 per cent when they play against Manchester United, but especially when they play in the FA Cup against Manchester United."

"So we have to be ready to face them, be well prepared. So we have the expectations that every game we have to win.”

Manchester United also crashed out of the Carabao Cup in a Round-of-16 clash against Newcastle United on November 1 (3-0). With his side eighth in the league and having only the FA Cup to contend for this season, Ten Hag will likely field a strong team for this match.