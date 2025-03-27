Manchester United star Andre Onana reveals he had offers from Arsenal and one other PL giant before Red Devils move

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has revealed that he was approached by Arsenal when he was at Ajax. The Cameroon international was with the Dutch outfit till the summer of 2022 and then joined Inter Milan for free.

Ad

He then made the move to Old Trafford from the Serie A side in the summer of 2023 for a reported fee of €50.20 million. However, it appears that the shot-stopper drew attention from a number of top European sides, including Atletico Madrid and Chelsea.

Opening about this, Onana told Le Media Carre via Metro:

"I had Monaco, I had Nice, I had Atletico de Madrid, I had Chelsea, Arsenal."

Ad

Trending

He was then asked about the club he came closest to joining from Ajax. Onana then replied:

"Lyon. I spoke with the president, the technical director so it was advanced anyway. It was difficult for me to speak with the president because I decided to learn Italian."

It hasn't been smooth sailing for Andre Onana since making the move to Manchester. Overall, he's made 91 appearances for the Red Devils, keeping 22 clean sheets in the process.

Ad

Onana is having a bad season, with Manchester United also struggling in the Premier League. Currently, Ruben Amorim's side are placed 13th in the English top flight and are unlikely to secure European football for next year.

In this campaign, Onana has made 40 appearances across competitions, keeping nine clean sheets.

Fabrizio Romano deals transfer blow to Manchester United and Arsenal

Alexander Isak

Fabrizio Romano has seemingly dealt Arsenal and Manchester United a transfer blow, having provided with an update on the future of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Ad

The Gunners and the Red Devils are seemingly in the hunt for a new number nine in the summer. Speaking about the Magpies' stance on Isak's sale, Romano said (via TeamTalk):

"They want to keep Alexander Isak at the club, that’s the message from Newcastle. But I keep telling you that big, big, massive proposals will come to the table for Isak."

Ad

“Arsenal will be there, they want Isak. [Benjamin] Sesko is the other name on the list, but for sure Isak and Sesko are the two main names," he added.

Isak is set to a fair bit for all interested parties, with the Sweden international contracted at St. James' Park till the summer of 2028. So far this season, he's made 33 appearances across competitions for Newcastle United, bagging 23 goals and five assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback