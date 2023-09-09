Manchester United star Antony's ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin believes she is being targeted by hackers after her alleged assault claims

Manchester United star Antony's ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin believes hackers are targeting her after she claimed she was assaulted by the Brazilian forward.

The DJ and social media influencer has claimed that her phone number was leaked, and her social media accounts have been targeted by hackers recently.

In an Instagram story to her 500,000 followers, Cavallin wrote (via the Sun):

"Those who don't have anything to talk about and justify the facts appeal to do this, they play dirty, leaking my cell phone number, trying to hack me. Friends, if I don't respond, you already know."

This case is not the first time Antony has been accused of assault. Brazilian newspaper Jornal Extra discovered a police report from May 2022 from Rayssa de Freitas, describing violent behaviour by the Manchester United player.

Freitas said that she required hospital treatment following an incident where she was attacked by Antony and Mallu Ohana (ex-wife of former Brazilian player Dudu). This alleged incident took place at a nightclub in Sao Paulo in May 2022.

Another woman, Ingrid Lana, a 33-year-old banker, accused the Manchester United star of assault as well. In an interview with Brazilian media outlet Record TV, she alleged that Antony was aggressive towards her in October 2022.

“He tried to have sex with me and I didn't want to. He pushed me against the wall and I hit my head.”

Since the accusations became public, Antony has been dropped from Brazil's squad. Meanwhile, Manchester United has stated that they are taking the accusations seriously.

What happened between Manchester United star Antony and Gabriela Cavallin?

Manchester United are facing scrutiny as the club is in the middle of another assault allegation involving one of their players. Antony has been accused of assaulting his former partner, Gabriela Cavallin.

Brazilian authorities and Greater Manchester Police are investigating the 23-year-old after Gabriela accused Antony of assaulting her on several occasions. These alleged incidents took place, according to Cavallin, between June 2022 and May 2023.

In June 2022, she allegedly ended their relationship, and Antony forced her out of a nightclub in Brazil, assisted by security guards. She was pushed into a car while she was pregnant. She later suffered a miscarriage.

However, later, the couple got back together, and Gabriela moved to Amsterdam with her boyfriend when he moved to Ajax.

Cavallin said that, in another incident in January 2023, Antony attacked her in a Manchester hotel room. She spoke about two more incidents of physical attacks in England.

She revealed that the player called her in May after she returned to Brazil and threatened to kill her if he saw her with someone else.

The DJ further told the media that Antony punched her in the breast on January 15, 2023, at Manchester’s Hyatt Regency Hotel. This allegedly caused her silicon implant to flip over. She also suffered a head wound that same day.

The situation is yet to move anywhere close to a conclusion as no action has been taken against the Brazilian by any police agency.