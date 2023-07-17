Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford scores incredible goal while training alongside Manchester City man 

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford linked up with Manchester City attacker Phil Foden to score a scintillating volley in training.

The English duo were spotted in a video that has gone viral on social media putting their Manchester rivalry aside to train together. They are seen getting into shape ahead of the upcoming season and before their respective pre-season tours with their clubs.

The attacking pair team up to put together a phenomenal goal that starts with Foden playing a neat airball pass to Rashford. The Manchester United forward then hits a sweet volley into the back of the net.

Rashford, 25, and Foden, 23, have just returned to their clubs for pre-season after being given an extended break due to their international commitments last month. Both featured in Euro 2024 qualifying wins against Malta (4-0) and North Macedonia (7-0).

England fans will like what they saw from the duo as Gareth Southgate's Three Lions continue to march towards the Euros next year. The Manchester pair are likely to be part of the squad that will travel to Germany should they qualify.

However, before then they will be focused on their clubs with both the Red Devils and the Cityzens enjoying impressive past campaigns. Manchester United finished third and won the Carabao Cup while City won the continental treble.

Marcus Rashford signs new deal with Manchester United

Rashford extends his stay with the Red Devils.

Rashford has signed a new five-year deal with Manchester United keeping him tied to Old Trafford until 2028, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The England international had long been in talks with the Red Devils over a new contract with just a year left on his prior deal. He had received interest from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain but has now sealed his future with Erik ten Hag's side.

Manchester United will be delighted to have got Rashford's future sorted after a superb past season for the Manchester-born attacker. He bagged 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions and was key for Ten Hag.

Rashford finished as United's top scorer across competitions and made a remarkable recovery from his disappointing 2021-22 campaign. There was talk of the Englishman potentially leaving Old Trafford last summer after his struggles for form.

However, Rashford bounced back and became vital for Ten Hag. The Dutch tactician insisted that his frontman could score 40 goals a season (via Manchester United's official website):

"We supported him where we could with the way of play, but also in his mental mindset. So we are happy with that but yeah, we have to push for more. I'm sure he's capable of scoring 40 goals in the season and to make also for him the next step."

Rashford has been at Old Trafford for his entire career, making the step up to the senior team in 2015. He has bagged 123 goals and 68 assists in 359 games.