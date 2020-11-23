Manchester United target Eduardo Camavinga has responded to links over a move to the Premier League, stating that widespread circulation of speculation only makes him dream.

The Rennes starlet, however, reiterated that talks over a new contract with his present club are ongoing, and that he is in no rush to put pen to paper.

Camavinga's comments revealed that a good number of clubs are interested in his services, most notably Manchester United, who have reportedly identified him as a replacement for the unsettled Paul Pogba.

The other sides who have appeared to have expressed interest in the teenager are Real Madrid and Juventus.

"The great clubs make me dream," says Manchester United target Camavinga

Manchester United target Eduardo Camavinga has already featured over 50 times for Rennes

While Pogba remains out of favor at Manchester United at present, Camavinga is not letting the pressure of the big stage get to him at all, as he recently became the youngest goalscorer for France since 1914.

The 18-year-old has controlled the midfield for Rennes this season, illustrating his technical brilliance along with the physical aptitude expected from a central pivot.

The Manchester United target had earlier mentioned that he would prefer to develop at Rennes.

"I see, I hear things. It's nice to hear everything that is said but those things are not going to distract me. I'm at Rennes and the other clubs are not a topic for now. I have two years left on my contract and there is time to talk about it. There will be negotiations, this is my training club and I'd like to stay here," he said.

According to Marca, Manchester United will have to dish out a staggering £63 million for Camavinga.

The midfielder, whose contract expires in 2022, lifted the lid on his situation:

"The great clubs make me dream, but I cannot name one in particular for my future. We’ll see [about a new deal at Rennes]. We haven't set a date to discuss my future, I'm in no rush about it."

He added:

"There will be negotiations to keep me here. It would be a pleasure for me to continue at Rennes. I still have two years left on my contract and we have enough time to talk about it."

Manchester United may attempt at tabling an offer before negotiations between Camavinga and Rennes gather pace.

Meanwhile, Manchester United host Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League later tomorrow.

