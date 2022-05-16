Manchester United target reveals he takes inspiration from Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara

Lazio midfielder and Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has expressed his admiration for Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara.

Milinkovic-Savic joined Lazio from Belgian club KRC Genk for around €12 million in 2015. He has since been a key player for the Serie A outfit, scoring 57 goals and providing 51 assists from 292 appearances across all competitions.

However, there are doubts about the midfielder's future at Lazio, with top European clubs interested in signing him. Manchester United have been credited with a long-term interest in him, while Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have also been linked.

Meanwhile, Milinkovic-Savic has been talking about his own game and playing style. The Serbia international has revealed that he looks up to Liverpool midfielder Thiago for inspiration. He told DAZN [via Italian sports daily Tuttosport]:

"I always look at Thiago from Liverpool [for inspiration]. I developed some body movements thanks to futsal, a sport I practiced as a child."

Milinkovic-Savic has often been likened to Manchester United star Paul Pogba. Addressing those comparisons, the 27-year-old explained that he learned a lot from the Frenchman during his time at Juventus. He said:

“I learnt a lot from him [Pogba] at the beginning when I arrived in Italy and he was at Juventus. He is tall like me, has technique and already made the difference in games.”

It is worth noting that Pogba is set to leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of the season. With the Frenchman on his way out, it makes sense that the Red Devils are interested in a move for Milinkovic-Savic.

However, the Premier League giants may have to fend off competition from PSG to acquire the midfielder's services. He could cost as much as €70 million, according to reports.

Manchester United and Liverpool near end of Premier League campaign

Both Manchester United and Liverpool are expected to have big plans for the summer transfer market. However, they now have to focus on competing their Premier League campaigns on a high.

The Red Devils currently sit sixth in the league table with 58 points from 37 matches. A top-four finish is now out of their reach, but they need to ensure that they do not fall to seventh place on the final day of the league.

West Ham, who sit seventh in the table, are right on their heels, sitting two points behind them. If Ralf Rangnick's side fail to beat Crystal Palace in their final match and the Irons win against Brighton & Hove Albion, the Red Devils will have to settle with UEFA Europa Conference League football next season.

Liverpool, on the other hand, remain in the mix for the Premier League title. They currently sit four points behind table-toppers Manchester City, but can reduce the gap to just one if they win their game in hand against Southampton on Tuesday.

The title race would then go into the final day of the 2021-22 season. Manchester City are scheduled to face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at home in their 38th game, while the Reds lock horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

