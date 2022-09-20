Manchester United top unwanted list after overspending by £209 million on transfers over last decade; PSG and Real Madrid make top 5: Reports

According to a statistical report from the CIES Football Observatory, Manchester United top an unwanted list of overspending on players over the last decade. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also in the top five.

The data was collected from a span of July 2012 to November 2021. United have made a total of 33 signings in that time period. They spent an accumulated sum of €1.59 billion. However, the estimated market value of the players at that point in time sums up to a tally of €1.36 billion.

The Red Devils have overpaid an estimated fee of €238 million (£209 million). This amount is the highest among clubs in Europe's top-five leagues.

Juventus take up the second spot on the list with the Bianconerri paying a total extra fee of €234 million across 36 transfers.

PSG are in the third spot with an overspending of €162 million in 31 transfers. Real Madrid are fifth with an estimated overpayment of €148 million across 19 transfers.

Aston Villa, fourth, are a surprise presence in the top five as they have paid an extra sum of €149 million in 44 transfers.

Nine English clubs are present in the top 10. Quite surprisingly, however, Real Madrid are the only La Liga club present on the list.

Coming back to Manchester United, they have signed some big names in the aforementioned time period. The Red Devils' spent a lot on the likes of Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Harry Maguire, and Bruno Fernandes.

PSG, meanwhile, splashed the cash to sign the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in that timeframe. Real Madrid, on the other hand, signed superstars like Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard for humongous sums.

When Jamie Carragher made perfect prediction about Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Before Erik ten Hag took charge of Manchester United this summer, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher predicted what the Dutchman would do in a bid to better a languishing United side.

In a column for Sky Sports (h/t manchestereveningnews), here's what the former defender wrote:

"He's got to make brave decisions. I've said for a long time that in that Manchester United dressing room you've got to take out some of those big names and start from afresh with a new, young, energetic team to try and compete."

He continued:

"Getting good players and getting some out. It's not rocket science, if he can get two or three signings right, move two or three players on who are maybe causing problems or don't suit his way of playing."

Ten Hag has done just that early in his Manchester United career so far, with the team looking much improved under the Dutchman.

