According to several reports in the English media, French giants Paris Saint-Germain are planning to bring Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford to France.

Rashford is one of England's hottest prospects and Manchester United will find it difficult to replace the young striker. Thomas Tuchel is reportedly a big fan of the Manchester United forward and has expressed his desire to bring him to Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel rates Marcus Rashford very highly and wants to bring him to France. [PSGTalk] pic.twitter.com/dS6cnV0Dj6 — VBET News (@VBETnews) July 14, 2020

Manchester United is heavily invested in the future of Marcus Rashford and will try to keep the talented forward at the club. The English striker has been linked with a move to several high-profile clubs in the past.

Paris Saint-Germain is one of the most financially powerful clubs in the world and will reportedly spare no expense to bring the Manchester United striker to the club.

Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

Thomas Tuchel wants to manage Marcus Rashford

Manchester United has several young talents in its ranks but Marcus Rashford is arguably one of the best players the club has produced in some time. Alongside Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, the Manchester United forward has been in stellar form since the Premier League restart and has won several plaudits for his performances.

Marcus Rashford has also added an element of versatility to his game at Manchester United and is perfectly capable of playing in a wider position. The striker has shown considerable improvement over the past year and his performance in the Premier League and in Europe have not gone unnoticed.

PSG boss Tuchel 'prepared to offer Manchester United more than £100m for under-appreciated Marcus Rashford' https://t.co/xttAAzZVun — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 14, 2020

Paris Saint-Germain may have to deal with the departure of Neymar in the upcoming transfer window and has identified Marcus Rashford as an excellent choice to partner French star Kylian Mbappe in the front line.

Manchester warded off interest from Barcelona last year and has managed to make Marcus Rashford a key member of the starting eleven. Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Marcus Rashford has 16 goals and 6 assists in the Premier League this season and his departure will come as a massive blow to the English giants.

Rashford will do well at Paris-Saint Germain should he decide to play under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel. The Manchester United star will not be able to hone his skills in France, however, and is likely to stay in England.

Rashford has been excellent for Manchester United

Manchester United is currently in the fifth place in the Premier League table and is involved in an engaging battle with Chelsea and Leicester City to secure a top-four spot.

With only four points separating the three sides at the moment, the remaining matches in the Premier League season represent a massive opportunity for Manchester United to return to the Champions League next season.

Marcus Rashford has been one of the most important pieces of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's puzzle at Manchester United and is on his way to becoming a club legend. The young forward has shown an excellent learning curve at the club and is unlikely to leave Manchester United in the near future.

