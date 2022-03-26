Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Anthony Elanga opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo; Red Devils backed to sign Declan Rice, and more - 25 March 2022

Manchester United are preparing to appoint a new manager this summer. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick is expected to move upstairs to a consultancy role at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, young striker Anthony Elanga has opened up on United's star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo, terming him a role model. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have been backed to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 25th March 2022:

Anthony Elanga opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is a fabulous role model for youngsters at Old Trafford, says Elanga.

Anthony Elanga has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese rejoined Manchester United at the start of the season. The 37-year-old is the leading scorer at the club this campaign, with 18 strikes across competitions.

While the season has not panned out as he would have liked to, Ronaldo has had an impact both on and off the pitch. Elanga has now revealed that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been a fabulous presence in the dressing room, especially for the youngsters.

Football Newz @footballnewzIG



"I get into training quite early and we’ll speak quite a lot. He’s a really good person to have around the place, on and off the pitch. If we need any help we can speak to him. He’s a really good person to be around.” 🗣️ Anthony Elanga on Cristiano Ronaldo:"I get into training quite early and we’ll speak quite a lot. He’s a really good person to have around the place, on and off the pitch. If we need any help we can speak to him. He’s a really good person to be around.” 🗣️ Anthony Elanga on Cristiano Ronaldo:"I get into training quite early and we’ll speak quite a lot. He’s a really good person to have around the place, on and off the pitch. If we need any help we can speak to him. He’s a really good person to be around.” ❤️ https://t.co/7KNoG0iIqS

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Swedish ace said that the 37-year-old is always around for advice, saying:

“It's really good (to have Ronaldo as a mentor) because I go to training quite early and see him there. If we have had a game the day before, we speak about the game or training. He's a really good person to have around the building, not just because of what he does on the pitch, but what he does off the pitch as well. If we (young players) need any help, we can speak to him — so he's a really good person to be around."

He continued:

“Everything starts on the training pitch. Looking at what the oldest players do and taking notes from them. Training with them day-in, day-out, helps me a lot. Not just from a technical side of the game, but the tactical side of the game, what they do when out of possession. When I'm in the game, I like to talk to the older lads to get advice, so it helps me a lot."

The 19-year-old made his international debut on Thursday, coming on in extra-time in Sweden's 1-0 FIFA World Cup 2022 playoff semis win against the Czech Republic.

Manchester United backed to sign Declan Rice

Declan Rice could arrive at Old Trafford this summer.

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Manchester United are the favourites to sign Declan Rice this summer. The 23-year-old is tipped to leave West Ham United this summer, with the Red Devils touted as one of his suitors.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said that Chelsea and Manchester City are out of the race for Rice.

“The Chelsea move is off the table. Where else does he go? I do not see him going to Man City. They have Rodri in that area. I can only see him going to Manchester United. I expect them to be looking at Rice and Kalvin Phillips. Chelsea was the move he wanted, though,” said Robinson.

He added:

“Do West Ham need to sell him this summer? He’ll have two years left on his contract, but I do not think his value alters too much in 12 months. I’d keep him if I was West Ham. If he doesn’t want to sign a new deal, keep him and cash in next year."

Rice has made 183 appearances across competitions for West Ham, bagging nine goals and as many assists. That includes four goals and as many assists this season.

Red Devils urged to complete Erik Ten Hag managerial appointment soon

Erik Ten Hag is among the frontrunners for the Manchester United job.

Former Leeds United star Paddy Kenny has urged Manchester United to complete the appointment of Erik Ten Hag immediately. The Red Devils are looking for a new manager, with the Ajax boss among the favourites to take charge at Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Man United will also meet other managers. Process still ongoing. During the meeting, Erik ten Hag wanted to hear about Manchester United budget and plans for the future. His English level has now improved - ten Hag feels ready to try Premier League experience soon.Man United will also meet other managers. Process still ongoing. During the meeting, Erik ten Hag wanted to hear about Manchester United budget and plans for the future. His English level has now improved - ten Hag feels ready to try Premier League experience soon. 🔴 #MUFC Man United will also meet other managers. Process still ongoing. https://t.co/vMTw4iCnCc

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said that the deal should have been completed months ago.

“This should have been done months ago, just after Solskjaer left. The whole interim manager thing was just never going to work. I don’t see a plan at Man United; that’s a big problem that has to change in the summer. If it is going to be Ten Hag, you could see it getting done quite easily,” said Kenny.

He continued:

“Van Der Sar is at Ajax, and I’m sure he would do Man United a favour if Ten Hag wasn’t to leave. Whatever happens, they need to get him in as soon as the season is over. We can’t be a month away from next season, and they are still looking for a new manager. So, it sounds promising; this is all good progress, and you just hope they get someone announced soon."

Ten Hag is on the cusp of winning his third Eredivisie title with Ajax, having arrived in December 2017. He took them to the UEFA Champions League semis in 2019, flooring giants Real Madrid and Juventus along the way.

Edited by Bhargav