Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo; Former player advises Red Devils to sign PSG forward, and more - November 17, 2022

Manchester United handed their reins to Old Trafford to Erik ten Hag this summer. The Dutch manager, who has arrived from Ajax, has done admirably so far.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Bayern Munich are not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has advised the Red Devils to sign a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 17, 2022:

Bayern Munich not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to play for Manchester United again.

Bayern Munich are not interested in securing the services of Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese has kicked up a storm with a recent controversial interview and is likely to part ways with the Red Devils in January. Recent reports have hinted that the Bavarians are in touch with the 37-year-old to facilitate a move.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Bundesliga giants are happy with their attacking arsenal.

“There were rumours a few days ago of a secret meeting between Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes and Bayern Munich directors. I’ve been checking in the last 24 hours, and my information is that there was no meeting,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Bayern sources deny any meeting – this has been the position for some time. They are happy with their attacking options, having signed Sadio Mane in the summer, and with top talents like Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and in-form youngster Jamal Musiala.”

The Italian went on to point out that Bayern had already turned down Ronaldo in the summer.

“Ronaldo was offered to Bayern last summer, but there was no intention to sign a player of his age. He’s a fantastic player who’s had a great career, but Bayern have a different kind of project,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“Let’s see what happens with other clubs around Europe, because Mendes is working on it and will continue in the next few weeks. Still, for now, this ‘secret meeting’ with Bayern has been denied by sources at the Allianz Arena.”

Ronaldo is currently with the Portugal team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Paul Merson advises Manchester United to sign Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has admirers at Old Trafford.

Paul Merson reckons Manchester United should go all out for Kylian Mbappe. The PSG forward is reportedly among the shortlisted targets to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

However, it's quite likely that the Red Devils will balk at the finances involved in the operation. The 23-year-old is expected to cost a fortune, while his wages would also put a dent in the club’s pockets.

However, speaking to The Express, Merson said that Mbappe could be a tremendous return on investment for Manchester United.

“If Manchester United threw the chequebook at him, you'd have your money back within 10 minutes. I'm not being horrible, but he plays for Paris Saint-Germain yet every kid has a PSG shirt with Mbappe on the back. They do. Imagine if it's Man United, they have to be 50 times bigger than PSG - if not 100 times,” said Merson.

He added:

"I would throw the chequebook at him. I think United have a chance to get into the Champions League, but I think they have to go for someone like him. They need a superstar.”

Mbappe has scored 19 times and set up five more from 20 games across competitions for the Parisians this season.

Red Devils interested in Davide Frattesi

Davide Frattesi is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Davide Frattesi, according to II Resto del Carlino via Sport Witness.

The Italian midfielder has caught the eye with Sassuolo recently. The 23-year-old has already scored four goals this season from 15 games across competitions for the Serie A side. His impressive rise to prominence has earned him admirers at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils remain in the hunt for midfield reinforcements and have sent scouts to watch Frattesi this season. The Italian signed a new deal with Sassuolo this year and is under contract with the club till 2026.

However, he could be allowed to leave for €30 million. Apart from Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion are also interested in the player.

