Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich want Bruno Fernandes, Red Devils suffer Teun Koopmeiners blow, and more - May 15, 2024

Manchester United welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford in their upcoming Premier League game on Wednesday, May 15. Erik ten Hag's team need all three points against the Magpies to keep alive their faint hopes of securing European football for next season.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are planning to move for Bruno Fernandes at the end of this season. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have suffered a blow in their efforts to secure the signature of Teun Koopmeiners this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from May 15, 2024.

Bayern Munich want Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes

Bayern Munich have set their sights on Bruno Fernandes ahead of the summer, according to The Independent.

The 29-year-old continues to be decisive for Manchester United but is apparently frustrated by the state of affairs at the club right now. The Bavarians are paying close attention to his situation and want to move for the player this summer.

The German giants are coming off a disappointing season so far and are ready to make changes over the summer. They want to add more creativity to their ranks and have set their sights on the Portuguese.

A move to the Allianz Arena could appeal to Bruno Fernandes amid the uncertainties at Old Trafford. The Red Devils could be ready to let him go for a fair price, but losing their best player will be a backward step as they look to rebuild under INEOS.

Manchester United suffer Teun Koopmeiners blow

Teun Koopmeiners

Manchester United have suffered a setback in their plans to secure the services of Teun Koopmeiners.

According to Tuttosport, the Dutch midfielder has already agreed to join Juventus this summer. Koopmeiners has been in inspired form for Atalanta this season, earning admirers across the continent. The 26-year-old has amassed 15 goals and seven assists from 47 games across competitions.

The Red Devils are pleased with his efforts and want to take him to Old Trafford at the end of this campaign. Erik ten Hag has suffered due to a dysfunctional midfield this season and is keen to make amends before the new campaign.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are linked with exits, while Sofyan Amrabat's loan deal is unlikely to be made permanent.

The Dutch manager has set his sights on his countryman to address the issues. However, it now appears that the Bianconeri are all set to pour cold water on his plans.

Red Devils eyeing Chelsea duo

Marc Cucurella

Manchester United are eyeing Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell ahead of the summer, according to Chelsea insider Simon Phillips.

The Red Devils have suffered due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia this season. They have used Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Sofyan Amrabat, Victor Lindelof, and Antony in the left-back position so far and are desperate for a change come summer. Cucurella has been identified as a target.

In his Substact Column, Phillips pointed out that the Spaniard was a step away from joining Manchester United on loan last summer.

"Manchester United are knocking on the office door of Behdad Eghbali once again as they look to improve their squad and make a number of new signings this summer. Last summer we saw the almost completed loan move of Marc Cucurella to United. This deal collapsed due to Mauricio Pochettino playing him in the cup against Wimbledon," wrote Phillips.

"Perhaps this was the first sign of early cracks and disagreements between Pochettino and the decision makers at the club? He clearly wanted to keep Cucurella in his squad, yet a loan move away was basically all but agreed and ready to go through," he added.

Phillips added that the Red Devils also have their eyes on Chilwell, but are wary of his injury issues.

"Anyway, I’m hearing that United have reignited that interest in the Spanish left back ahead of a potential move this summer. They like Cucurella, who has interest from other clubs now coming in as well," wrote Phillips.

"United are looking for a new left back, and they are also interested in Ben Chilwell. However, that interest for now is a little more tentative due to Chilwell’s injury issues," he concluded.

Chilwell has missed 53 games for club and country since the start of last season due to various injuries.