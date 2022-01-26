Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated with 2 teammates; Anthony Martial set to join Sevilla, and more - 25 January 2022

Manchester United entered the international break in fourth place in the Premier League standings. The Red Devils entered the top four with a hard-fought 1-0 win over West Ham United on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is frustrated with Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood for their performances against the Hammers. Elsewhere, Anthony Martial is set to join Sevilla on loan for the rest of the season.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 25th January 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated with Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood

Cristiano Ronaldo is frustrated with the performances of Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood against West Ham United, according to Sports Mole via The Athletic. The Portuguese had a frustrating night, as he struggled to make an impact in front of goal. United had to rely on Marcus Rashford to come off the bench to score a last-ditch winner.

Ronaldo, though, played a key role in the build-up to the goal, but was unhappy with Greenwood and Maguire for their displays. The 36-year-old was especially frustrated with Greenwood for his inability to provide the final ball. The 20-year-old failed to pick Ronaldo up during several counterattacks.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Manchester United players with the most number of progressive actions: (passes + carries + ball receipts) vs West Ham United.



• Cristiano Ronaldo - 25

• Bruno Fernandes - 22

• Mason Greenwood - 17 Manchester United players with the most number of progressive actions: (passes + carries + ball receipts) vs West Ham United. • Cristiano Ronaldo - 25• Bruno Fernandes - 22• Mason Greenwood - 17 https://t.co/w6T9q9g6uV

Greenwood was also guilty of trying to score when passing to Ronaldo would have been a more sensible option. The Englishman’s poor decision-making made it a frustrating outing for Ronaldo.

The Portuguese was also unhappy with Maguire for his inability to find him with passes. The Red Devils captain opted to head the ball clear instead of chesting and passing the ball to Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is yet to score for United in 2022. The Red Devils are next in action against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on 4 February, where they’ll look to make it three consecutive wins across competitions.

Anthony Martial set to join Sevilla on loan

Anthony Martial is set to join Sevilla on loan for the rest of the campaign, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

However, the La Liga giants will not have the option to sign Martial permanently at the end of the season. The Frenchman has been an isolated figure at United this season. He has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, having scored just once in 11 appearances this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Sevilla



Sevilla will cover his salary until June. Martial will fly to Spain in the next hours. Anthony Martial from Manchester United to Sevilla, done deal and here we go! Agreement reached tonight between the two clubs. Player has accepted, Sevilla was his priority.Sevilla will cover his salary until June. Martial will fly to Spain in the next hours. #MUFC Anthony Martial from Manchester United to Sevilla, done deal and here we go! Agreement reached tonight between the two clubs. Player has accepted, Sevilla was his priority. ⚪️🔴 #SevillaSevilla will cover his salary until June. Martial will fly to Spain in the next hours. #MUFC https://t.co/a5U392Es3k

The 26-year-old came off the bench for a cameo against West Ham United. Martial set up Edinson Cavani for Rashford’s winner. However, it now appears that might be his last piece of action for the Red Devils this season.

Manchester United prepare offer for Niklas Sule

Manchester United are preparing an offer for Niklas Sule, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The German defender is in the final six months of his current contract with Bayern Munich. The Bavarians are eager to tie him down to a new deal, but Sule wants to leave. Having made over 200 Bundesliga appearances and winning every major title in club football, Sule is yearning for a new challenge. The Red Devils are ready to offer him that by signing him on a Bosman move.

The Premier League giants are looking to bolster their backline this year amid Harry Maguire’s poor form, and Sule would be an instant upgrade. However, United could face competition from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur for Sule.

