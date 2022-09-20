Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo would have been a great option for Bayern Munich, says transfer expert; Atletico Madrid interested in Red Devils forward, and more - September 20, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Manchester City when the Premier League resumes at the start of October. Erik ten Hag's men have won their last four games in the league but will face a stern test against the reigning champions.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reckons Cristiano Ronaldo would have been a great option for Bayern Munich this summer. Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid are interested in Marcus Rashford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 20, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo would have been a great option for Bayern Munich, says Fabrizio Romano

Cristiano Ronaldo was willing to move to the Bundesliga this summer.

Fabrizio Romano reckons Bayern Munich missed a trick by passing on the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

The Portuguese was desperate to leave Manchester United before the end of the window and offered his services to clubs around Europe. Bayern Munich were afforded the opportunity to take him to the Allianz Arena but opted not to invest in the 37-year-old.

Manuel Menacho 🇬🇧🇪🇸🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇧🇪⚽️ @ManuelMenacho0 Bayern Munich regret turning down the opportunity to sign Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo and plot a move for the forward in January, as per El Nacional. Bayern Munich regret turning down the opportunity to sign Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo and plot a move for the forward in January, as per El Nacional. https://t.co/QvQmschcYf

However, it now appears that the decision has come back to haunt them. Having allowed Robert Lewandowski to move to Barcelona in the summer, the Bavarians have struggled to win games this season. They are fifth in the Bundesliga standings with three wins in their opening seven games, and the pressure is building on manager Julian Nagelsmann.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there are no plans to replace Nagelsmann yet. However, the Italian said that Bayern are missing Lewandowski.

“Bayern are very clear on their position – they are protecting Nagelsmann with the whole board, and they are denying all the rumours on other managers. At the moment, this is not changing. It’s normal that any club would miss a player like Robert Lewandowski,” wrote Romano.

Romano added that Ronaldo would have been a great replacement for the Polish striker.

“I think Cristiano Ronaldo was a great option for them to replace their top scorer, but I understand their traditional policy on transfers is different,” wrote Romano.

The Portuguese has one goal from eight games across competitions for the Red Devils this season.

Atletico Madrid interested in Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is wanted at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid are interested in Marcus Rashford, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The English forward has three goals and three assists from six games across competitions this season for Manchester United. He's in the final year of hiscontract, although the Red Devils have the option of an additional year. The player was linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, but a move never materialised.

UtdActive 🔴 @UtdActive 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿| Manchester United are hopeful of having Marcus Rashford fit for the derby against Manchester City next month following the international break.



[@RobDawsonESPN] #MUFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿| Manchester United are hopeful of having Marcus Rashford fit for the derby against Manchester City next month following the international break. 🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿| Manchester United are hopeful of having Marcus Rashford fit for the derby against Manchester City next month following the international break.[@RobDawsonESPN] #MUFC 🔴 https://t.co/GwHTLvkW1T

Los Rojiblancos are monitoring Rashford's situation with interest. The La Liga giants have taken note of his resurgence under Erik ten Hag and believe he could be a fine addition to their squad. However, prising him away from his boyhood club would be no walk in the park.

Former Manchester United manager was not in running for Brighton job, says Fabrizio Romano

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to take up a managerial position since leaving Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano has saidthat former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not a candidate for the managerial position at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Seagulls recently appointed Roberto de Zerbi as the successor to Graham Potter, who joined Chelsea earlier this month. Solskjaer was rumoured to be in the running for the hot seat at the Amex Stadium.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that De Zerbi was the only man for Brighton.

“It’s inevitable that plenty of managers will be linked with a job when an opening becomes available, but I’m not convinced by the recent rumours about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being one of the candidates for Brighton. I’m told the only man wanted by Brighton was Roberto de Zerbi, the real main priority,” wrote Romano.

The Italian added that Solskjaer needs a clear and long-term project to return to management.

“I have no information on Solskjaer and talks with Brighton. The situation is really quiet around Ole as of now. I’m sure he would be a good call for many Premier League clubs, but he needs a clear and long-term project,” said Romano.

Solskjaer parted ways with the Red Devils last year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far