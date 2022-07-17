Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo could miss start of season; Eric Bailly ready to join Napoli, and more - July 16, 2022

Manchester United ended last season in sixth place in the Premier League. The Red Devils have brought in new manager Erik ten Hag this summer to help get them back to their glory days.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Cristiano Ronaldo could miss the start of the new season. Elsewhere, Eric Bailly is ready to join Napoli this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 16, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo could miss start of season with Manchester United, says Kevin Campbell

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford is up in the air.

Cristiano Ronaldo could miss the start of the season due to a lack of match fitness, according to Kevin Campbell. The Portuguese has been heavily linked with a move away from United, although he has struggled to find a suitor so far.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Ten Hag might not risk Ronaldo unless he's fully fit.

“I don’t see that that (Cristiano Ronaldo trying to force a move). He’s far too professional for. I’m not surprised that he’s looking at what’s going on, and he’s not happy. That’s one thing I’m not surprised at because he’s one of the greats of the game. He’s back at Manchester United, and he’s back there to win. Now, last season was a really poor season for Manchester United. He doesn’t want to go through that again,” said Campbell.

He added:

“He’s looking at it, and he’s not seeing anybody coming through the door. So he’s definitely going to be looking at that and thinking: ‘I’m wasting my time here’. Are there going to be issues nearer the season? The only issue might be that he’s lacking a bit of game time and fitness."

Campbell concluded:

"I don’t see the manager throwing him in just because he’s Ronaldo. The manager isn’t going to take a risk on him unless he is fully fit. If he does miss the first couple of games, it’s only because he lacks match fitness.”

Eric Bailly ready to join Napoli

Eric Bailly is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Eric Bailly is ready to join Napoli this summer, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Vitale.

The Ivorian defender is expected to further drop down the pecking order after the arrival of Lisandro Martinez at United. The Red Devils are willing to cash in on the 28-year-old Bailly, who's also eager to leave to rejuvenate his career.

Bailly is also wanted by Galatasaray and Fenerbahce but prefers to move to Serie A this summer. There’s a possibility of a free loan with an option to buy, with negotiations ongoing to facilitate a deal.

Raphael Varane could suffer due to Lisandro Martinez arrival, says Noel Whelan

Lisandro Martinez will ply his trade at Old Trafford next season.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Raphael Varane could suffer due to the arrival of Lisandro Martinez. The Ajax defender is set to join Manchester United this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Lisandro, in Manchester together with his agents. Paperworks signed between Ajax and Manchester United: deal completed for Lisandro Martínez on permanent move. €55m fee with add-ons, deal until June 2027.Lisandro, in Manchester together with his agents. Paperworks signed between Ajax and Manchester United: deal completed for Lisandro Martínez on permanent move. €55m fee with add-ons, deal until June 2027. 🚨🇦🇷 #MUFCLisandro, in Manchester together with his agents. https://t.co/Nt8yFqTYcM

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan tipped Martinez to find success at Old Trafford.

“Yeah, absolutely (Raphael Varane could be benched after the arrival of Lisandro Martinez). Martinez is a left-sided centre-back, so the only way Varane fits into that side now is if Ten Hag chooses to play a five-man defence. We do know they’re trying to get rid of Eric Bailly, so that’ll free up a space in that defence,” said Whelan.

He added:

“Martinez is a good move. We know Arsenal have wanted him, and they’ve pipped them to a deal. He’s gone out and got a player in that he knows and trusts, and one he feels will improve this squad. It’s part of this rejuvenation that Ten Hag is hoping to bring. It seems like a good buy to me – and for good money as well.”

