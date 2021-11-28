Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to leave Red Devils; Inter Milan interested in star defender, and more - 27th November 2021

Manchester United will have their task cut out when they visit league leaders Chelsea on Sunday. The Red Devils are ninth in the Premier League table, having won just one of their last five league games.

Meanwhile, star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been tipped to leave United next year. Elsewhere, Inter Milan are interested in a Red Devils defender. On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 27th November 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to leave Manchester United

Paul Merson has tipped Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United.

Football pundit Paul Merson has tipped Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United. The Portuguese joined The Red Devils this summer from Juventus. The 36-year-old hit the ground running with the Premier League giants, and has already scored ten goals in 14 games across competitions.

However, Ronaldo’s presence has forced United to deviate from their natural style of play. The Red Devils are going through one of the worst runs in their recent history, despite the Portuguese firing on all cylinders. A 4-1 defeat in the Premier League at Watford last week cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are set to appoint an interim manager before finding a permanent solution next summer. Merson believes Ronaldo might be least pleased with the prevailing state of affairs at Old Trafford.

Writing in his column for The Daily Star, Merson said that the Portuguese could leave the club if United fail to qualify for the Champions League.

“Manchester United needing an interim manager is a shambles - and Cristiano Ronaldo might decide to walk away in the summer. He won't be hanging around if they don't finish in the top four because he will want to end his career in the Champions League,” wrote Merson.

“It might actually suit all parties if he leaves anyway because if they appoint Mauricio Pochettino, and he wants to press from the front, you're not doing that with Ronaldo,” wrote Merson.

Inter Milan interested in Raphael Varane

Inter Milan are interested in Raphael Varane.

Inter Milan are interested in Raphael Varane, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The French defender joined Manchester United this summer, but has been pegged with injury woes. The Red Devils have struggled in his absence, and are desperate to have him back in the team.

However, the Nerazzurri are planning to compound Manchester United’s miseries by taking Varane to Serie A next year. There are rumours that Varane might be unhappy at Old Trafford, and could be looking for a move away. The Serie A giants could submit a substantial offer for him next summer.

PSG speed up pursuit of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba

PSG have intensified their efforts to secure Paul Pogba.

PSG have intensified their efforts to secure Paul Pogba, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Frenchman is expected to leave United when his current deal expires next summer. He’s likely to ignite a bidding war for his services, and The Parisians are eager to win the race. The Ligue 1 giants believe he could be a perfect fit in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.

