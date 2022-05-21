Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to be main man under Erik ten Hag; Marcus Rashford urged to leave Old Trafford, and more - 20 May 2022

Manchester United are preparing for an eventful summer after another disappointing season. The Red Devils have appointed Erik ten Hag to help them get back to their glory days.

Meanwhile, Kevin Campbell believes Cristiano Ronaldo could be the main man under Ten Hag even if a new striker comes in. Elsewhere, Stan Collymore has advised Marcus Rashford to leave Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 20 May 2022:

Kevin Campbell tips Cristiano Ronaldo to be main man under Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to stay at Old Trafford.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Cristiano Ronaldo could be the main man under Erik ten Hag next season. Manchester United are likely to sign a new striker this summer, with Harry Kane among the names on their wishlist.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC Erik ten Hag with one more clear message on Cristiano Ronaldo: “Yes, Cristiano is magnificent footballer and a true winner - so I can’t wait to start working with him!”. Erik ten Hag with one more clear message on Cristiano Ronaldo: “Yes, Cristiano is magnificent footballer and a true winner - so I can’t wait to start working with him!”. 🔴 #MUFC https://t.co/eas6Vm2Pen

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Ronaldo could strike up a partnership with Kane in attack.

“Ten Hag might look to play two up top. Nobody is second-fiddle to Ronaldo. He is the marquee name. Let’s say United signed Harry Kane. Kane and Ronaldo could dovetail well. Kane has an all-round game. He could make another striker even better. He can help them with his passing and movement. His all-round game is very good,” said Campbell.

He continued:

“The way Spurs are going, would he go? Who knows. I don’t think another striker coming in would affect Ronaldo’s position at the club, though."

Stan Collymore urges Marcus Rashford to leave Manchester United

Marcus Rashford’s future is up in the air.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has urged Marcus Rashford to leave Manchester United this summer. The 24-year-old has struggled for form this campaign and has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore named four clubs Rashford could sign for to get his career back on track.

“I couldn’t tell you, having watched Rashford play a thousand times, what he really does well, what he really does poorly and what his role in the team is anymore. That’s a damning indictment on Manchester United Football Club – so get out, Marcus,” said Collymore.

He continued:

“The two or three (clubs Rashford should sign for) are Spurs (for the prospect of Champions League football), West Ham, absolutely – Wolves, no brainer and (Aston) Villa. I think those are four clubs he could add significantly to. Find a home, all big clubs and become a hero. …"

Paul Robinson advises Manchester City to avoid Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United this summer.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has advised Manchester City to steer clear of Paul Pogba. The Frenchman is all set to leave Manchester United this summer and has been linked with a move to the Etihad.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said that Pogba is not worth the risk.

“I’m surprised City want him. At the same time, I think Pep Guardiola is a manager who could handle him and could get the best out of him. Pogba needs to be given guidance and direction. The ability is there. He is a dressing-room wrecker, though. I wouldn’t touch him with a barge pole. I wouldn’t have him in my team,” said Robinson.

He continued:

“There is too many side issues. It is all about him. It is a circus in the dressing room that City don’t need. I’m sure Guardiola could channel him in the right way, but is it worth the risk? They don’t need to take that risk, in my eyes."

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Pogba has 'rejected' City and is contemplating moving back to Juventus or go to PSG.

