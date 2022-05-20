Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to play prominent role under Erik ten Hag; Red Devils advised to sign Chelsea midfielder, and more - 19 May 2022

Manchester United will be desperate to end their season on a high with a win over Crystal Palace in their final Premier League game on Sunday. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick will move aside to a consultant role at the end of the season, with Erik ten Hag all set to take charge.

Meanwhile, Nigel Winterburn has tipped Cristiano Ronaldo to become a key figure under the new manager. Elsewhere, Kevin Campbell has urged the Red Devils to target a Chelsea midfielder this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 19 May 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to play prominent role under Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the top performers at Old Trafford this season.

Former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn believes Cristiano Ronaldo could play a key role under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. The Portuguese’s future is up in the air due to the impending arrival of the former Ajax boss.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Winterburn heaped praise on Ronaldo, saying:

“Manchester United won’t just bring Cristiano Ronaldo in for one season and ship him out so quickly; it just won’t happen. He still offers huge value to Manchester United, and we’ve seen that in his goalscoring record. His age is but a number."

He continued:

"He has huge experience, and he could play an important role if United opt to go down the younger route in setting an example of how to train and play, as well as what it means to win and lose."

Winterburn added:

“He can help those younger players around the training ground, and if he can accept that, he might be used in a slightly different way and have less game time."

CSPN FC @CSPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo’s stats under different managers are INSANE. 🤯 Cristiano Ronaldo’s stats under different managers are INSANE. 🤯🐐 https://t.co/jQd4wk2Wqc

Winterburn also said that Ronaldo could have a role to play at Old Trafford next season:

“It doesn’t surprise me that he’s still there. If you have someone of his quality, you have to use them and use them in the right system. I believe there’s a role for him to play next season at United; he’s a superstar."

He added:

“Sometimes, we have to forget the player's age; it’s the mentality and the desire on the pitch that still counts the most, not the age."

Manchester United advised to sign N'Golo Kante

N’Golo Kante is wanted at Old Trafford.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged Manchester United to sign N’Golo Kante. The French midfielder’s future at Chelsea is not set in stone, and the Red Devils are monitoring the player with interest.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has identified Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante as a summer transfer target. (Daily Mirror) Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has identified Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante as a summer transfer target. (Daily Mirror) https://t.co/MyfeuJFVps

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Kante and Frenkie de Jong could revolutionise Ten Hag’s midfield. He said:

“You need experience as well. This is the problem. (Scott) McTominay and Fred are decent playersm but they are not experienced at the top, top level. When you talk about De Jong and Kante, you are talking about a Netherlands international at Barcelona and a World Cup winner. Kante has won Premier League titles with two clubs. He is a top player."

Campbell added:

“Yes, he has suffered injuries of late, but the geezer’s a running machine when fit. He’s unbelievable. Those two signings would transform Man United straight away. I like the names they’re talking about. The key is, can they get them?”.

Darwin Nunez likely to leave Benfica this summer

Darwin Nunez has been outstanding for Benfica this season.

Darwin Nunez could leave Benfica this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Uruguayan striker has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with Manchester United on the lookout for a new striker.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Red Devils have included Nunez in conversations for the upcoming summer. He said:

“Darwin Nunez will leave Benfica at 100% this summer. He has already communicated this to the club for months; there is no doubt. He’s had an outstanding season, scoring, scoring 34 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions, and a big move is now on his agenda."

Romano added:

“Where could he end up? Manchester United have certainly discussed his name internally as early as March with Ralf Rangnick, but there is no official offer – it is certainly not yet the case to say that the club is “closing in” on Darwin, as others have said. We’ll see what happens with him in the next few weeks."

Edited by Bhargav