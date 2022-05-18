Manchester United Transfer News Roundup Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to stay for 2-3 more seasons; Erik ten Hag advised to sign Chelsea attacker, and more - 17 May 2022

Manchester United are preparing to take on Crystal Palace on Sunday at Selhurst Park. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s team need a victory to confirm UEFA Europa League football next season, leading seventh-placed West Ham United by two points.

Meanwhile, former United player Paddy Crerand has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to play at Old Trafford for another two to three seasons. Elsewhere, Marco van Basten has advised new incoming United manager Erik ten Hag to sign a Chelsea attacker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 17 May 2022:

Paddy Crerand tips Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United for two to three more seasons

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a decent return to Old Trafford.

Manchester United legend Paddy Crerand has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to stay for a couple more seasons at Old Trafford. The Portuguese has been the standout performer at Manchester United this season after arriving from Juventus last summer. He has scored 24 times across competitions.

Speaking on Monday’s episode of The Debate, the 1968 European Cup winner said that Ronaldo’s success is down to his superb fitness. He said:

“I think the greatest thing about Cristiano - and I have known him since he was here as a kid - is that he has always looked after his fitness. That is the first thing he has always looked after, and that's why he is playing at this age. He could play for another two or three seasons, I think, without a problem."

Crerand added:

“He is such an inspiration as well to the people around about him. You just think, 'what a player he is'. He is up there with the greatest players who have played, anywhere, never mind just here at United. He has scored 24 goals this season - isn't that incredible? It's incredible that he can do that."

Marco van Basten advises Erik ten Hag to sign Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Netherlands legend Marco van Basten has advised Erik ten Hag to bring Hakim Ziyech to Manchester United. The former Ajax manager is tasked with taking the Red Devils back to the pinnacle of success.

CaughtOffside @caughtoffside Former Netherlands striker Marco van Basten has named Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech as someone who could be an ideal signing for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. Former Netherlands striker Marco van Basten has named Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech as someone who could be an ideal signing for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. 🚨 Former Netherlands striker Marco van Basten has named Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech as someone who could be an ideal signing for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. https://t.co/GrnS688yo3

Speaking on Ziggo Sport’s ‘Rondo’ (relayed by The Sun), Van Basten said that Ziyech would find success at Old Trafford under Ten Hag.

“What comes to my mind now is that I think Ziyech who already plays in England could be a very good footballer at Manchester United for Erik,” said Van Basten.

Ten Hag, who was also a guest on the show, refused to be drawn into speculation regarding a move for the Moroccan. He said:

“Of course this was already the case at Ajax. You take that in, and then you have to continue to work well with the dressing room and with people within the club. You have to analyse well and make the right choices."

Rio Ferdinand unimpressed by Manchester United’s inability to give proper send-offs

Rio Ferdinand is bemused by his former club’s inability to arrange a proper goodbye.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand is unimpressed by rhe Red Devils’ inability to arrange a proper farewell for their outgoing players. Jesse Lingard was reportedly dissatisfied after he was not afforded the chance to say goodbye in the last home game of the season.

Speaking recently, Ferdinand said that his former club do not give too much importance to send-offs.

“I think United are one of the worst at doing it. You see clubs abroad when players who have given big chunks of their career, been successful to the clubs, the send-offs they get are phenomenal and rightly so,” said Ferdinand.

He continued:

“United don’t really treat it with the kind of importance you see at other clubs. I’m not saying you deserve it, but sometimes when you feel you’ve given a lot of yourself to a football club, it’s a nice way to go."

Ferdinand added that he had also been angered at the lack of farewell arrangements during his exit from the club in 2014.

“It happens - I was actually p*ssed off for a while with the way I got told, I’m over it now; it’s cool,” said Ferdinand.

