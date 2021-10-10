Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo wants former teammate at Old Trafford; Red Devils identify Serie A star as Paul Pogba replacement, and more - 9th October 2021

Manchester United have endured a difficult time on the pitch in recent times, despite Cristiano Ronaldo in blazing form.

The Red Devils could only manage a draw against Everton before the start of the international break. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's wards are only two points behind league leaders Chelsea after seven games.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo wants United to sign a former teammate from Juventus. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have identified a Spanish midfielder, who plays for Napoli, as the ideal replacement for Paul Pogba.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 9th October 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Federico Chiesa at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Manchester United to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus, according to Sportbible via Calciomercato. The Portuguese shared the pitch with Chiesa during his time in Turin, and believes Chiesa would be a good addition to the Red Devils' attack.

Manchester United are spoilt for choice in the final third of the pitch. An already impressive attack was further boosted this summer by the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jason Sancho.

While the Portuguese has taken to life in the Premier League like a fish to water, Sancho's integration into English football has been quieter. Nevertheless, the Premier League giants do have the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard to count on.

SBOTOP @sbotopofcl #ForzaJuve Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to convince former Juventus teammate Federico Chiesa to join him at Manchester United, according to reports. #MUFC Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to convince former Juventus teammate Federico Chiesa to join him at Manchester United, according to reports. #MUFC #ForzaJuve https://t.co/zfZuu5H0te

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford is about to make his much-anticipated return from injury, while the likes of Anthony Elanga and Amad Diallo are also knocking on the door. As such, Manchester United might not be too eager to break the bank for Chiesa, despite Ronaldo's insistence. Perhaps the Red Devils would be better advised to spend that money on a defensive midfielder instead.

Red Devils identify Fabian Ruiz as Paul Pogba replacement

Manchester United have identified Fabian Ruiz as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract with the Red Devils. Talks of an extension have not yielded positive results yet as Pogba continues to flirt with the idea of an exit from Old Trafford.

United are preparing contingency plans, and believe Ruiz has all the qualities to fill Pogba's shoes. The Spaniard has become the heartbeat of Napoli in recent seasons. Ruiz has worked wonders in the 4-3-3 system that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to implement at Old Trafford.

Newcastle United enquire about Anthony Martial

Newcastle United have enquired about the availability of Anthony Martial, according to Stretty News.

The Frenchman has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Martial's career has come to a standstill due to injury woes and inconsistent form.

utdreport @utdreport Newcastle United have reportedly made formal contact with Manchester United for Anthony Martial, as well as the player’s representative Newcastle United have reportedly made formal contact with Manchester United for Anthony Martial, as well as the player’s representative

Solskjaer has publicly backed Martial, but the Red Devils could be running out of patience with the Frenchman. Newcastle are ready to take him to St. James' Park in January.

