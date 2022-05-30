Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag pushing for £115 million duo; Red Devils urged to sign Chelsea midfielder, and more - 29 May 2022

Manchester United will look to get back to their glory days next season under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils are likely to invest heavily this summer to reinforce their squad.

Ten Hag is reportedly pushing to sign a £115 million-rated duo. Elsewhere, former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has urged the Old Trafford outfit to sign a Chelsea midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 29 May 2022:

Erik ten Hag pushing for £115 million duo

Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to prioritise moves for Darwin Nunez and Jurrien Timber, according to The Mirror. The former Ajax manager has been tasked with getting the Red Devils back to their heydays. The Dutchman has wasted little time in preparing a wish list of targets for the summer.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Erik ten Hag has told #mufc to make signing Jurrien Timber and Darwin Nunez a priority. Spending his first few days at Old Trafford drawing up a list of potential targets after speaking with Murtough, Fletcher and Rangnick. [ @MullockSMirror Erik ten Hag has told #mufc to make signing Jurrien Timber and Darwin Nunez a priority. Spending his first few days at Old Trafford drawing up a list of potential targets after speaking with Murtough, Fletcher and Rangnick. [@MullockSMirror]

Ten Hag reportedly wants six new faces at Old Trafford ahead of the new season. However, he is aware that the club need to offload players before they can bring in all of his targets. The Dutchman is eager to reunite with his former player Frenkie de Jong but knows that a deal could be a costly affair. Instead, Ten Hag is ready to prioritise two players.

The first name on his wish list is Timber, who is likely to cost around £35 million. The Dutchman is also looking to bring in Nunez, who is tipped to leave Benfica this summer. However, the Portuguese giants are likely to demand £80 million for his signature.

Frank McAvennie urges Manchester United to sign N’Golo Kante

N’Golo Kante could leave Chelsea this summer.

Frank McAvennie has urged Manchester United to sign N’Golo Kante. The French midfielder will enter the final year of his contract with Chelsea this summer. He could leave Stamford Bridge ahead of the new season, and the Red Devils are monitoring his situation closely.

utdreport @utdreport @lauriewhitwell] #mufc are considering a move for N’Golo Kanté. He is expected to be made available for a reduced price due to his contract expiring in 12 months and Thomas Tuchel’s desire to freshen up Chelsea’s midfield #mulive #mufc are considering a move for N’Golo Kanté. He is expected to be made available for a reduced price due to his contract expiring in 12 months and Thomas Tuchel’s desire to freshen up Chelsea’s midfield #mulive [@lauriewhitwell]

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that Kante would be an upgrade on Scott McTominay.

“Kante? Oh my god, he would be the best midfielder there. He walks into that team. There are no two ways about that. It would be a big-money move even though he only has a year left at Chelsea. That then frees up someone like McTominay to leave the club. I’ll say it again, I like Scott but he is not good enough for Man United,” said McAvennie.

He added:

“So you swap Scott for Kante; that’s one hell of an upgrade to me. It’s whether Chelsea will let him go. He’s on the old side, so the window is closing for Chelsea to get a bit of money for him. Maybe if the right offer comes in, they will sell. I would urge Man United to do that; it’s what they should be doing.”

Despite enduring an injury-plagued campaign, Kante made 42 appearances for the Blues across competitions in the 2021-22 season.

Kevin Campbell wants Red Devils to sign dressing room characters

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell wants Manchester United to bring in stronger characters this summer. David de Gea recently talked about the need to sign players with good character, and Campbell has echoed those thoughts.

Speaking to Football Insider, the Englishman said that signing more 'team players' would help turn the Red Devils’ fortunes around.

“Like in every dressing room, you do need the characters in the dressing room. De Gea knows, he’s been with the characters in there. He’s one of the leaders, but when you haven’t got enough, it comes out on the pitch, it really does. They haven’t had enough selfless players who will do things just for the team. De Gea knows what is needed. Signing characters is obviously going to be a key element for Man United,” said Campbell.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav