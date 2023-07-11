Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag pushing for Andre Onana; Red Devils monitoring Sofyan Amrabat, and more - July 11, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to build on a decent 2022-23 season under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager won the EFL Cup and finished third in the league after taking charge last summer.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag is pushing to complete a move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. Elsewhere, the Red Devils a keeping a close eye on Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 11, 2023:

Erik ten Hag pushing for Andre Onana

Andre Onana is wanted at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag is pushing to complete a move for Andre Onana this summer, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The Cameroonian custodian enjoyed a stellar 2022-23 season with Inter Milan. Manchester United are in talks to sign the player as a replacement for David de Gea, who left the club this month.

Sheth told Give Me Sport that the Red Devils and the Nerazzuri are yet to agree to a transfer fee.

"I think this will depend on Inter Milan more than anything else. Look, United, they continue to push for a deal for Andre Onana. This one's really being driven by Erik ten Hag," said Sheth.

He continued:

"He really wants him at United — played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax — but there's a gap in valuation that still exists.

"Inter, at the moment, aren't budging on their €60m valuation of Andre Onana. And I think if it was to remain that way, United would find it difficult to want to pay that much."

Onana could be a perfect fit for Ten Hag's tactics at Old Trafford, which is why the Dutch manager is eager to sign him.

Manchester United monitoring Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Sofyan Amrabat, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils have already strengthened their midfield by roping in Mason Mount from Chelsea this summer. However, with Fred and Scott McTominay both linked with departures, further reinforcements could be needed in the centre of the park.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal



At this stage, it’s not advanced but first

talks took place.



Understand, that it could become a hot topic later in this window.



He’s also on the list of FC Bayern. But nothing concrete at this stage.



@SkySportDE… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… ManUtd is monitoring Sofyan #Amrabat very closely.At this stage, it’s not advanced but firsttalks took place. #MUFC Understand, that it could become a hot topic later in this window.He’s also on the list of FC Bayern. But nothing concrete at this stage. ManUtd is monitoring Sofyan #Amrabat very closely. At this stage, it’s not advanced but firsttalks took place. #MUFC➡️ Understand, that it could become a hot topic later in this window. He’s also on the list of FC Bayern. But nothing concrete at this stage. @SkySportDE… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/oYayIB5DHq

Amrabat has become a household name following Morocco's dazzling run to the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 26-year-old has been equally important for Fiorentina, but his contract with the Serie A side expires next summer. Manchester United have been in touch with the player's entourage, but there's nothing advanced yet. Bayern Munich are also monitoring the Moroccan with interest.

Red Devils not desperate for Jadon Sancho departure

Jadon Sancho is no longer a first-team regular at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are not desperate to offload Jadon Sancho this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English forward hasn't lived up to the billing since joining the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund in 2021. He has been in and out of the team under Ten Hag last season and remains linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that the Premier League giants could be open to selling the Englishman for £55-60 million.

"If Sancho is available, I think Manchester United are not desperate to offload. I don't think he's high up on the list of players that Ten Hag is pushing out of the club," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"It will all just come down to if the right sort of price is offered, and I think that if Manchester United were to entertain any kind of business for Jadon Sancho, they would be looking at £55m or £60m. We have to wait and see whether any suitor thinks that's value."

Sancho could struggle for game time next season following the emergence of Alejandro Garnacho.

