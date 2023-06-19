Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag wants Jadon Sancho stay; Red Devils eyeing Gleison Bremer, and more - June 19, 2023

Manchester United have gone from strength to strength under Erik ten Hag in the recently concluded season. The Dutch manager secured third place in the Premier League, won the EFL Cup and reached the FA Cup final.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag reckons he can get attacker Jadon Sancho back to his best. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are interested in Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 19, 2023:

Erik ten Hag wants Jadon Sancho stay

Jadon Sancho's future remains up in the air.

Erik ten Hag is convinced that he can help Jadon Sancho rediscover his mojo, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward arrived at Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 as one of the rising stars of European football. However, he has been a shadow of his former self at Old Trafford in the last two seasons.

The 23-year-old remains linked with a move away from the Red Devils this summer. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Ten Hag is not about to give up on Sancho.

"I’m not aware of anything concrete at this stage for Jadon Sancho, despite links with Tottenham. Erik ten Hag has been protecting him in the best way this year, and he’s still convinced that Jadon has great potential.

"So let’s see what happens, but for now, I’m not aware of anything advanced with any other clubs or any plans from United to part ways with the player," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Sancho showed what a great talent he was at Borussia Dortmund, so I hope fans are patient, and we can see him get back to his best soon."

Sancho's form could improve if Manchester United bring in a world-class target-man this summer.

Manchester United eyeing Gleison Bremer

Gleison Bremer has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Gleison Bremer, according to Calciomercato via Sport Witness.

The Red Devils remain in the hunt for defensive reinforcements and have the Brazilian defender in their wishlist. Bremer has enjoyed a stellar run with Juventus since joining the club last summer.

However, the Bianconeri are ready to cash in on the 26-year-old to address their finances. Manchester United are among the clubs linked with the Brazilian at the moment. Ten Hag has a settled centre back pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. However, with Harry Maguire likely to leave and Victor Lindelof's future also uncertain, the Dutch manager is eyeing reinforcements at the back.

Napoli's Kim Min-jae is a priority target for Ten Hag this summer, but Bayer Munich's entry in the race could jeopardise the Dutchman's plans. The Red Devils have identified Bremer as an alternative and could move for the Brazilian if they miss out on Kim. Manchester United could sign the Brazilian for €60 million this year.

Donny van de Beek set to leave

Donny van de Beek wants to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Donny van de Beek will leave Manchester United this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch midfielder has been a peripheral figure at Old Trafford since arriving from Ajax in 2020. The 26-year-old's fortunes failed to improve under Erik ten Hag as well, as he struggled for chances amid an injury-riddled season.

Van de Beek registered just ten appearances across competitions for the Red Devils in the recently concluded campaign. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that the Dutchman has decided to leave in search of regular football.

"The idea of the player is probably, after the injuries he had, to leave and try a new experience, where he will play regular football. It was not an easy decision, but he's almost made it. I think he's going to leave the club this summer," said Romano.

Ajax remain eager to take their former player back to the Johan Cruyff Stadium this year.

