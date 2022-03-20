Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Harry Maguire urged to hand armband to Cristiano Ronaldo; Red Devils advised to appoint Diego Simeone, and more - 19 March 2022

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League table, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have played a game less. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s wards next face Leicester City in the league at the start of April.

Meanwhile, Micah Richards has urged Harry Maguire to temporarily hand over the club's armband to Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, club legend Gary Neville has advised the Red Devils to appoint Diego Simeone as their next manager.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 19th March 2022:

Micah Richards urges Harry Maguire to hand armband to Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in good goalscoring knick this season.

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has urged Harry Maguire to temporarily give up the armband to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester United captain has endured a prolonged dip in form this season. Maguire’s struggles have coincided with the poor fortunes of the Red Devils.

In his column for The Daily Mail, Richards said that Maguire needs the weight of captaincy off his shoulders for now.

“I'm not calling for Harry to be stripped of the role completely. Perhaps he could do with having the weight off his shoulders for the rest of this campaign. He hasn't stepped out of line; he shouldn't be punished. But perspective needs applying to what he is experiencing and the impact it is having on his form,” wrote Richards.

He continued:

"For the moment, a break from the responsibility would do him good. He needs support to return to being the outstanding defender we know and expect him to be again."

The former Manchester City defender believes Ronaldo is the ideal player to take responsibility of the team.

“When Ronaldo returned last summer, the one question everyone asked was: 'Is he going to be captain?' Richards said. "Hindsight suggests United should have headed it all off and given him the responsibility because, if things aren’t going right, he knows how to deal with it with his big personality,” wrote Richards.

He continued:

"More often than not — and his stunning hat-trick against Tottenham last week was the latest evidence — Ronaldo has been the man to step forward; he's built differently to everyone else in that squad. It’s not a criticism of them; it's a reference to the fact Ronaldo is one of a kind."

Gary Neville advises Manchester United to appoint Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone has been outstanding since taking charge at Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has advised his former club to appoint Diego Simeone as their next manager. The Red Devils are currently in the process of identifying the next candidate for the hot seat at Old Trafford.

Speaking recently, Neville said that the Atletico Madrid manager would cost a fortune.

“Fantastic coach, brutal in how he approaches the game, I think in every single way. He's tough, and Manchester United need a tough manager. Manchester United need a manager who can compete with Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola – they're the best, so they need someone who can stand on that touchline and feel equal to them, and I think Simeone could,” said Neville.

He continued:

“I wouldn't rule Simeone out at all, but I think Ten Hag and Pochettino would be the way forward because they'll want a progressive coach that plays a certain way, that probably is a little bit cheaper and available. I don't know how much it would cost to get Simeone out of Atletico Madrid, but Manchester United would have to pay big money."

Rangnick would move to a consultancy role at the end of the season, making way for a new permanent manager.

Noel Whelan expectes Marcus Rashford to flourish under Mauricio Pochettino

Marcus Rashford has struggled for form this season.

Noel Whelan has tipped Marcus Rashford to flourish under Mauricio Pochettino. The 23-year-old has endured a difficult campaign so far, but things could change with the arrival of a new manager. Pochettino is among the favuorites to take charge at Old Trafford this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan was full of praise for the Argentinean.

“I could see Pochettino getting the best out of Rashford. He’s the best there is in terms of man-management, in my opinion. I don’t think they should be thinking about selling players too quickly. They could get a manager in place who could come in and turn these players’ futures around,” said Whelan.

He continued:

“I’m sure Rashford will be thinking no further ahead than trying to do his best out on the pitch for Man United. Obviously there are issues, that is highlighted every single week. It’s not just on the training ground – it’s the whole regime."

Rashford has scored just five times in 26 games across competitions this season.

