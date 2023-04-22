Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Jadon Sancho sale unlikely; Newcastle United retain Scott McTominay interest, and more - April 22, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face Brighton & Hove Albion at Wembley on Sunday (April 23) in the FA Cup semifinals. Erik ten Hag’s team are coming off a 3-0 defeat to Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals in midweek.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are unlikely to offload Jadon Sancho this summer. elsewhere, Newcastle United have retained an interest in Scott McTominay. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 22, 2023:

Jadon Sancho sale unlikely

Jadon Sancho has blown hot and cold so far at Old Trafford

Journalist Ben Jacobs reckons Manchester United are unlikely to offload Jadon Sancho this summer.

The English forward joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund with a lot of hype in 2021 but has failed to live up to expectations. He has dropped down the pecking order Ten Hag and has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that Ten Hag is working behind the scenes to get Sancho back to his best:

“I think that ten Hag still sees that potential in Sancho and Manchester United also know that if they just let him go, then they're not going to make any money off that, rather than giving him time,” said Jacobs.

He added:

"So what ten Hag has done, as I understand it, is put a bit more personal pressure on him to try and incentivise him and man-manage him, to the point where the player is aware that he has to fight for his place. So, there's no sort of guarantees on the Sancho front at the moment.”

Sancho has seen his game time greatly reduced since the arrival of Antony from Ajax last summer.

Newcastle United retain Scott McTominay interest

Scott McTominay could be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer.

Newcastle United have retained an interest in Scott McTominay, according to The Athletic via The Peoples Person.

The Scottish midfielder has struggled for game time at Manchester United this season since the arrival of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen last summer. The 26-year-old has been with the Red Devils his entire career but could be edging closer to an exit this summer.

Ten Hag is likely to sign another midfielder this summer, which could hamper McTominay’s chances at Old Trafford. The Magpies are hoping to prise the Scot away at the end of the season after failing with an enquiry for the player in January this year. Manchester United are likely to demand £50 million to part ways with the 26-year-old.

Stan Collymore backs Manchester United to offload Harry Maguire and David de Gea

Harry Maguire’s time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore reckons it's time for Manchester United to let go of Harry Maguire and David de Gea.

The English defender has endured a difficult season so far and is no longer first-choice at Old Trafford. De Gea, meanwhile, is in the final months of his contract, and has divided opinion among fans in recent seasons.

In his column for Caught Offside, Collymore named both players as weak links under Ten Hag.

“It’s time for David de Gea and Harry Maguire to go. If you’re Erik ten Hag, you’re looking at where your weak links are and where you can improve with the added potential of the money from either the Qataris or Sir Jim Ratcliffe,” wrote Collymore.

Collymore explained in detail why neither Maguire nor De Gea should be part of the plans for next season.

“‘Harry Maguire, through no fault of his own, cost £80m because if you remember Virgil van Dijk cost £75m, and everyone was like ‘whoever is sold next, that’s the par for the course price.’ The reality is he’s a very good club man who will give you a solid 7.5 or 8 out of 10, but when you’re looking at the very pointy end of big tournaments, he perhaps just hasn’t quite got it,” wrote Collymore.

He added:

“I think with de Gea now, familiarity breeds contempt. He’s been there too long, and Man United need fresh gloves. If you’re looking down the spine of the team; goalkeeper, central defender, main midfielder and striker, United have got Casemiro, a 9 out of 10 very good player in that midfield position, Rashford transitioning into being a striker – though I still think they should go for a Harry Kane – so the two positions I think that need strengthening are the central defender and goalkeeper.”

Both Maguire and De Gea endured a difficult outing on Thursday against Sevilla, with the latter playing a role in two of the three goals.

Poll : 0 votes