Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Manuel Ugarte waiting for Red Devils; Napoli offer £25m for star midfielder, and more - August 24, 2024

Manchester United suffered a 2-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (August 24) in the Premier League. Amad Diallo's equaliser eventually went in vain, as the Seagulls scored a 95th-minute winner.

Meanwhile, PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte is eager to team up with the Red Devils this summer. Elsewhere, Napoli are eyeing a move for midfielder Scott McTominay.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 24, 2024:

Manuel Ugarte waiting for Manchester United

Manuel Ugarte

Manuel Ugarte is waiting to move to Manchester United this summer, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins. The Uruguayan midfielder has emerged as the primary midfield target for Ten Hag recently.

The Dutch manager wants an upgrade on the aging Casemiro and has identified Ugarte as the right man for the job. The Red Devils have been locked in talks with Paris Saint-Germain for a while but are yet to strike a deal.

However, acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has suggested that negotiations are at a final stage, and a breakthrough is expected soon. The 23-year-old is itching for a move to Old Trafford this summer and is ready to travel to the UK once he receives the green signal from his agent Jorge Mendes.

Ugarte hasn't been included in Luis Enrique's squad for the game against Lille on Sunday. The Parisans want to offload him permanently this summer, but there's a good chance that they could agree a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Napoli offer £25 million for Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay

Napoli are ready to offer £25 million for Scott McTominay this summer, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth. The Scottish midfielder dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag last season and has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Manchester United are ready to let him go this summer, and the Serie A giants are in negotiations to chalk out a deal. The Italian club are open to a permanent transfer as well as a temporary move with a purchase obligation.

However, their offer is less than the Red Devils' valuation of the 27-year-old. The Premier League giants are hoping to raise more than £30 million from McTominay's departure. Talks are likely to continue as both clubs try to reach a common ground.

Antonio Conte has reportedly identified the Scot as a primary target this summer and is desperate for the move to be completed. The 27-year-old rose through the ranks at Old Trafford, and his sale will help Manchester United adhere to FFP norms.

Jason Sancho future remains uncertain, says Fabrizio Romano

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho's future remains up in the air, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Englishman had a public fallout with Ten Hag last season but has resolved the issue over the summer.

However, his future remains uncertain, with Manchester United ready to cash in on the 24-year-old. PSG were previously linked with a move, but those rumours have gone cold recently.

Recent reports have named Barcelona as a suitor, while Juventus are apparently hot on his heels as well. The Bianconeri are apparently exploring a loan move with an option to buy this summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that a stay at Old Trafford cannot be ruled out either.

“It’s a 50/50 situation from what I'm hearing. There is still a good chance he stays at Manchester United, but the situation is still open. From what I'm hearing, for example, yesterday, the agents of Sancho were approached by Juventus," said Romano.

He continued:

“PSG spoke to the agents of the player at the end of July, beginning of August, but then never sent an official bid, or never approached Manchester United. So PSG are not pushing on this one."

He concluded:

“For Sancho, I think he's still an open story, an open race. Let's see what Juventus decide to do and let's see if other clubs can jump into the race. But I think for Sancho, we have to be attentive till the end of the transfer window.”

The Englishman's contract with the Red Devils runs till 2026.

