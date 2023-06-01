Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Newcastle United want Scott McTominay; Red Devils announce Diogo Dalot extension, and more - June 1, 2023

Manchester United are putting together plans for the upcoming FA Cup final against Manchester City at the Wembley on Saturday (June 3). Erik ten Hag’s men are coming off a 2-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are interested in Scott McTominay. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have announced a new deal for Diogo Dalot. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 1, 2023:

Newcastle United want Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay is wanted at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle United are interested in Scott McTominay, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Scottish midfielder has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester United this season. Ten Hag has preferred a midfield trident of Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, so McTominay has struggled for game time.

The player is reportedly frustrated with the situation and has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford. The Magpies are looking to upgrade their options in midfielder, and Eddie Howe has set his sights on McTominay.

The 26-year-old could leave in search of regular football, and Newcastle have been monitoring his situation since January. However, the Red Devils haven’t made a decision on McTominay’s future yet.

Manchester United announce Diogo Dalot extension

Diogo Dalot has committed his future at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have announced Diogo Dalot's contract extension. The Portuguese right-back has flourished under Ten Hag this season and is expected to build on his performances next campaign. Dalot’s previous contract with the Red Devils was set to expire next summer, so the club ended any speculation regarding the player’s future.

After penning a new deal, Dalot said playing for the club is among the highest honours in football.

“Playing for Manchester United is one of the highest honours that you can have in football. We have shared some fantastic moments over the past five years, and I’ve grown so much and my passion for this incredible club has only increased since the day that I joined. As a group of players, we all feel like we are at the start of a special journey right now,” said Dalot.

He continued:

“I can assure you that I will dedicate myself relentlessly to helping this group to achieve our aims and make the fans proud of this team. That drive continues this week with everyone intensely focused on preparations for the FA Cup final.”

Dalot has lost his place in the starting XI to Aaron Wan-Bissaka in recent weeks.

Red Devils confident of agreeing personal terms with Mason Mount

Mason Mount is wanted at Old Trafford.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Manchester United will have no problems agreeing personal terms with Mason Mount.

The English midfielder’s contract with Chelsea expires in just over a year, but he hasn’t signed an extension yet. The Red Devils are planning to take him to Old Trafford this summer.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that agreeing a deal with Chelsea won't be a straightforward affair.

“My understanding of the Mount situation is that United know what it’ll take to agree personal terms, and that is slightly different to actually agreeing terms. I don’t think there has ever been much doubt that United would be able to satisfy him in a personal sense, though, so if and when it comes to it, that should be a formality,” said Jones.

He added:

"The big questions here that I think need to be sorted are, one - can Chelsea actually improve their offer to him and look to smooth relations with Mount’s camp to a satisfying level.

"And secondly - if that cannot be done, how long will it take to determine a true transfer fee? At the moment, their valuations of the player are about £30 million apart, and that is not the sort of margin that can be sorted out in one quick meeting."

Manchester United want a new midfielder this summer, but their priority is a world-class No. 9.

