Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Neymar unlikely to join; Red Devils enter Mateo Kovacic race, and more - June 2, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to lock horns with Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday (June 3) in the FA Cup final. Manager Erik ten Hag will hope to add another silverware to the cabinet this weekend.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar is unlikely to arrive at Old Trafford this summer. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have entered the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 2, 2023:

Neymar unlikely to join

Neymar is likely to be on the move this summer.

Neymar is unlikely to join Manchester United this summer, according to transfer insider Jonathan Johnson.

The Brazilian forward is heavily linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain this year. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the 31-year-old and are reportedly eyeing the player ahead of the summer.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that Neymar’s injuries and off-field antics make a move to the Premier League unlikely.

“A lot of the chatter at the moment linking Manchester United is because intermediaries have been told to sound out potential landing spots for him. Obviously, he would go to the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United or some of the big names where there is the kind of money available to potentially accommodate his wage demands,” wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“To be honest, I find any club any Premier League club taking an interest in Neymar is difficult to imagine because of how fragile he is and how often he gets injured.

"Injuries have been a big problem over the last couple of years, and there is very little probability that he will go through another season without any major injuries. Then there’s his behaviour away from the pitch. I think that will be a massive put-off for a number of these Premier League clubs.”

Johnson added that a move to the Middle East could be a real possibility for Neymar this summer.

“If the offer was serious from Saudi Arabia, and the desire to bring him in was there, then it’s potentially a real possibility. I just find it difficult to imagine any club being willing to spend a lot of money on him while he’s coming back from surgery. It’s almost a non starter,” wrote Johnson.

Neymar is currently recovering from a season-ending ankle injury.

Manchester United enter Mateo Kovacic race

Mateo Kovacic has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have joined the race for the services of Mateo Kovacic, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness.

The Croatian midfielder’s contract with Chelsea runs out in a year, and he’s set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. Manchester City are hot on his heels, as they look to strengthen their options in midfield.

However, the Red Devils are planning to pour cold water on their plans. Ten Hag is bridging the gaps in his squad as he looks to lay siege on the Premier League title next season.

With Marcel Sabitzer unlikely to be signed permanently, a new midfielder is the need of the hour. Mason Mount is likely to arrive, but Ten Hag also needs upgrades on Scott McTominay and Fred.

Kovacic could be a fabulous option for Manchester United. However, the Red Devils will have to fight off competition from City and Bayern Munich for his signature.

Dean Jones backs Scott McTominay to leave

Scott McTominay could be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Scott McTominay could leave Manchester United this summer.

The Scottish midfielder is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford right now. McTominay has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag this season, and his situation is not expected to improve.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that a move away from the Red Devils makes sense for the player:

“Yeah, I think we should probably expect an exit for him. From a playing perspective, it makes sense that he shows ambition to play more games in the Premier League.

"He is a good player; it's just that he might not fit in with the direction that United are heading and how quickly they want to get there,” said Jones.

Manchester United are heavily linked with a move for Mason Mount, whose arrival could further jeopardise McTominay’s situation.

