Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo; Red Devils contact Erik Ten Hag for managerial position, and more - 4 March 2022

Manchester United will look to put a dent in Manchester City's title aspirations when the two bitter rivals meet at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. It will also be an opportunity for United interim manager Ralf Rangnick to leave a mark in his first Manchester Derby.

Meanwhile, City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on United's star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have contacted Erik Ten Hag regarding the managerial position at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 4th March 2022:

Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo could be a threat in the Manchester Derby.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese was linked with a move to the Citizens last summer, but ended up at Manchester United instead.

The 37-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant start to his second coming at Old Trafford. He is the club's top scorer this season, with 15 strikes across competitions. However, he has struggled of late, scoring only once in his last ten outings.

Ronaldo has not been in prolific self in front of goal this year, and has received criticism for the same. However, speaking ahead of the Manchester Derby, Guardiola said that the Portuguese is almost unstoppable.

“He’s been one of the greatest in the last 15 years, alongside (Lionel) Messi. What these two guys have done, we're not going to see it again. As a finisher, he's exceptional, and I'm not going to disguise it was a joy to watch him all these years. We have to explode our game, use our strength to avoid Cristiano close to the box, because there he is almost unstoppable,” said Guardiola.

The Spanish manager looked back at the previous meeting between United and City this season. He recalled that Ronaldo almost scored with his first touch in that game. Guardiola also warned that City would have to keep the Portuguese quiet if they want anything from the game.

"I remember when we played at Old Trafford, and we were winning 1-0, and in control, and then the first time, he arrived he made a chance and Ederson made an incredible save. He hadn't touched the ball, but nearly scored. That is the quality and ability that he has. We have to control him,” said Guardiola.

The City manager continued:

“When you are one of the greatest, like he was in terms of being a goalscoring machine, you will always be there. He is so strong mentally. He handled pressure without a problem, because he lived with expectation through his career, and always responded in a positive way."

However, Guardiola also added that he is not losing sleep over the Manchester Derby, saying:

“All the time they are there. It doesn't matter who is fighting for the title; last year they (United) were competing to be champions. I have a massive respect for their history and players. I see the weakness they have and strengths, but I'm going to sleep well,” said Guardiola.

Manchester United contact Erik Ten Hag for managerial position

Erik Ten Hag is among the contenders for the hot seat at Manchester United.

Manchester United have contacted Erik Ten Hag to enquire about his willingness to take over at Old Trafford this summer, according to Jonathan Shrager.

The Premier League giants have already initiated the process of identifying their next manager. Ralf Rangnick has done a decent job since taking charge, but is scheduled to move upstairs this summer to take up a consultant role.

Ten Hag is among the frontrunners for the managerial job alongside Mauricio Pochettino.

It now appears the Red Devils have reached out to the Dutchman to ask about his availability. Ten Hag has enjoyed tremendous success with Ajax, and is reportedly open to taking charge at Old Trafford.

Red Devils ready to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's days at Manchester United could be numbered.

Manchester United are willing to cash in on Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

The Englishman has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Rangnick looks far from convinced with the 24-year-old, with Diogo Dalot ahead of Wan-Bissaka in the pecking order.

The German manager is planning to offload Wan-Bissaka, and a new right-back could be on the agenda this summer. The Englishman has been linked with a sensational move to Bayern Munich recently.

