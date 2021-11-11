Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils a better team without Cristiano Ronaldo, club plotting January move for French star, and more - 10th November 2021

Manchester United have failed to build on the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Portuguese has been on fine form since returning to Old Trafford. He has scored nine goals and made one assist in all competitions so far. However, the Red Devils have struggled so far and are sixth in the Premier League, nine points behind leaders Chelsea.

Manchester United are a better team without Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Paul Merson. The Red Devils are plotting a January move for a French defender.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 10 November 2021.

Manchester United a better team without Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Paul Merson

Paul Merson has claimed Manchester United are better off without Cristiano Ronaldo

Arsenal legend and football pundit Paul Merson has claimed Manchester United are better off without Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese rejoined The Red Devils from Juventus this summer. He has been on song since his return, scoring nine times in 12 appearances, while also setting up another.

However, Manchester United have struggled since Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival. The Red Devils have managed just five wins from their first eleven games in the Premier League this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wards have already lost four times so far, with fingers being pointed at the Portuguese too.

GOAL @goal Cristiano Ronaldo on the hunt for his 116th international goal 👀 Cristiano Ronaldo on the hunt for his 116th international goal 👀 https://t.co/TplyNOKZyt

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo spearheading the attack, Manchester United have looked short of ideas. The Red Devils were humiliated 5-0 by Liverpool and 2-0 by Manchester City within the space of a fortnight. Both of these defeats came at Old Trafford. The Portuguese was in the starting eleven in both games and had little effect on the pitch.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, as relayed by Sports Mole, Merson opined on the same. He claimed Cristiano Ronaldo is preventing Manchester United from playing their natural game.

“I personally think Man Utd are a better football team without Cristiano Ronaldo. They had a good unbeaten run last year by playing a certain way - counter-attacking football. You don't get that with Ronaldo. That's gone now. They don't have that pace anymore,” said Merson.

Red Devils plotting January move for Jules Kounde

Manchester United are targeting a January move for Jules Kounde

Manchester United are targeting a January move for Jules Kounde, according to The Hard Tackle via ABC Sevilla. Chelsea balked at Sevilla’s €80m price tag for the Frenchman this summer. But The Red Devils might be ready to pay a premium price for Kounde in January. The 22-year-old has appeared 100 times for the La Liga side, scoring six goals.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Manchester United hope to gazump Chelsea’s transfer pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to reports. Manchester United hope to gazump Chelsea’s transfer pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to reports.

Manchester United have already shipped in 17 goals in 11 games in the Premier League this season. The Red Devils want Kounde to forge a partnership with Raphael Varane at the heart of their backline, whom they signed this summer for £34 million.

Juventus planning to move for Manchester United star in January

Juventus are planning to move for Donny van de Beek in January

Juventus are planning to move for Donny van de Beek in January, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Dutchman has endured a difficult time at Manchester United since joining last summer. Van de Beek has appeared just 41 times for The Red Devils since joining.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Only 21 of those have been from the start, while he has played just 154 minutes this season. Juventus are willing to offer him a chance to revive his career this winter. Manchester United could offload him for the right price.

Edited by Aditya Singh