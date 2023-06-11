Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils contemplating Rasmus Hojlund move; club eyeing Yassine Bounou, and more - June 11, 2023

Manchester United are preparing for a vital summer ahead. Erik ten Hag’s reign at Old Trafford has kicked off to a stellar start, but the Dutch manager now needs reinforcements to get the club to a higher level.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are looking to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 11, 2023:

Manchester United contemplating Rasmus Hojlund move

Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Rasmus Hojlund this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Ten Hag is looking for a new No. 9 this summer following his team’s goalscoring struggles this season. Hojlund is on the Dutch manager’s wishlist but is not a priority for the role. The Red Devils have identified Harry Kane as the perfect fit in their system.

However, a move for the English striker will not be a straightforward affair, despite his contract situation with Tottenham Hotspur. The 29-year-old’s contract with Spurs expires in just over a year, and he isn’t interested in an extension at the moment. It would be wise of Tottenham to cash in on the player this summer, but chairman Daniel Levy is reluctant to sell him to a Premier League club.

Real Madrid are providing stiff competition to Manchester United for Kane’s signature and could pip the Premier League club in the race for the Englishman. The Red Devils are keeping their options open at the moment, with Hojlund an interesting option. The 20-year-old is not the finished product yet but has all the attributes of becoming a world beater.

The Danish striker is also very eager to move to Old Trafford and will also be a cheaper option than Kane. His lack of experience, however, will be a concern for the Premier League side, who need a striker who can hit the ground running next season.

Red Devils eyeing Yassine Bounou

Yassine Bounou has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Yassine Bounou as a replacement for David de Gea, according to Rudy Galetti.

The Spanish goalkeeper’s contract with the club runs out at the end of the season, but he's yet to sign a new deal. The 32-year-old has endured mixed times in recent seasons and no longer boasts the support of the entire fan base. There have been calls to replace him this summer, especially given his struggles to fit into Ten Hag’s tactics.

Bounou, meanwhile, has been impressive for Sevilla in the last few seasons and also helped Morocco reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals in Qatar. The Moroccan has shown that he has the ability to play at the highest level and is being closely monitored by the Red Devils.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Galetti said that United have doubts regarding De Gea’s extension and believe Bono could be the solution.

“At the moment, Manchester United remain interested in Bounou. De Gea’s situation does not leave them calm, with so many doubts about the Spanish goalkeeper who also had offers from Saudi Arabia, and you’re seeing Bounou who could replace him and for this reason, he remains the main target for Man United,” said Galetti.

The Red Devils have also been linked with Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa ahead of the summer.

Manchester United uninterested in loan deal for Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire is wanted at St. James’ Park

Manchester United are reluctant to sanction a loan deal for Harry Maguire this summer, according to The Sun.

The English defender is a peripheral figure at Old Trafford right now and has struggled for first team chances this season. The 30-year-old is heavily linked with an exit from the club and is generating interest from clubs across the league.

Newcastle United are ready to hand him an escape route from Old Trafford. However, the Magpies are offering to take him on a year-long loan, which doesn’t suit the Red Devils. Manchester United will only let Maguire go for a permanent deal and are even willing to strengthen a top-four rival if they receive a good price.

