Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Diogo Costa; club suffer Aaron Wan-Bissaka renewal blow, and more - November 1, 2023

Manchester United host Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Wednesday (November 1) in the EFL Cup Round of 16. Erik ten Hag's men are coming off a 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have suffered a setback in their attempts to extend right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka's contract.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 1, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Diogo Costa

Diogo Costa is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are planning a move for Diogo Costa in January, according to A Bola.

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the Portuguese goalkeeper and were linked with the player in the summer. Ten Hag wanted a replacement for David de Gea, who was allowed to leave as a free agent, but eventually went on to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

However, the Cameroonian has endured a difficult start to life at Old Trafford. The 27-year-old has let in 24 goals in 14 outings, raising questions about his suitability for the role.

Ten Hag is concerned by the situation and has decided to bring in Costa to address the matter. However, the 24-year-old will not come cheap, with Porto only likely to let him go if his £65 million release clause is triggered.

Red Devils suffer Aaron Wan-Bissaka renewal blow

Aaron Wan-Bissaka remains a key figure under Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United have suffered a setback in their plans to tie Aaron Wan-Bissaka down to a new deal.

According to The Daily Mail, contract talks with the English right-back has stalled, with the player's current deal set to sign expire in the summer. The 25-year-old has been impressive under Ten Hag recently but is sidelined with an injury currently.

However, the Red Devils are aware of his importance to the team and are keen to extend his stay. Although talks haven't progressed well, Manchester United have decided to trigger a one-year extension option in Wan-Bissaka's contract.

That will keep suitors at bay ahead of January and also give the club time to get negotiations back on track next year.

Erik ten Hag's job not under threat yet, says journalist

Erik ten Hag's position at Manchester United is not under threat right now, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Dutch manager took charge at Old Trafford last summer and enjoyed a solid debut campaign. The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League, won the EFL Cup and reached the FA Cup final.

Ten Hag was expected to kick onto a higher gear this season but has endured a nightmare run. Manchester United have lost five of their 10 league games and two of their three UEFA Champions League outings.

A 3-0 defeat to Manchester City has raised questions of the Dutchman's managerial prowess as well. However, Jones told Give Me Sport that there's a deeper problem at the club.

"I'm told he is completely safe in his job at the moment. I don't necessarily know whether that's a great thing, but I also don't think it's a bad thing because who can change this?

"We've seen cycle after cycle from David Moyes to Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and now we're here with Ten Hag," said Jones.

He continued:

"It doesn't matter who it is, this is always a disaster, and there are always different problems. People are booing, but I'm not really sure if we know what the supporters are booing anymore.

"Are you booing the players? Are you booing the board? Are you booing the manager's decisions? Are you booing the fact that you support this club?"

The Red Devils and Ten Hag cannot afford to lose against Newcastle United in midweek.