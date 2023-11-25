Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Thomas Muller; Erik ten Hag wants Adrien Rabiot, and more - November 25, 2023

Manchester United travel to Goodison Park on Sunday (November 26) to face Everton in the Premier League. The Red Devils have won won four of their last five league games.

Meanwhile, the Premier League giants are interested in Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller. Elsewhere, United manager Erik ten Hag wants Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 25, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Thomas Muller

Thomas Muller (left) has been linked to Old Trafford multiple times over the years

Manchester United are interested in Thomas Muller, according to BILD. The German forward is in the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich but is yet to sign a new deal.

The Red Devils are keeping a close eye on the situation and could move for the player should he not to renew with the Bavarians. The 34-year-old has appeared 680 times for the German champions, scoring 237 goals and setting up 261.

However, he has had to accept a reduced since Thomas Tuchel's arrival at the Allianz Arena and could consider a departure next summer. United would be ready if he becomes available on a Bosman move.

Ten Hag is expected to add more firepower to his frontline next year, and Muller could be an option to consider. However, there could be questions raised regarding such a move due to the player’s age.

Erik ten Hag wants Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot (right) is wanted at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag has retained his interest in Adrien Rabiot, according to Fichajes. The Dutch manager wanted Rabiot in the summer of 2022, but a move didn't materialise. However, the player’s contract with Juventus expires in just over six months, so Ten Hag could finally get his man next summer.

Midfield remains an area of concern for Manchester United, and Rabiot’s arrival could go a long way to solving the issue. He is in his prime and could help the club return to their heyday.

The 28-year-old could also help Casemiro rediscover his mojo and allow captain Bruno Fernandes to play his natural game.

Donny van de Beek hints at winter departure

Donny van de Beek (left)’s time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Donny van de Beek has admitted that he could leave Manchester United in search of regular football in January.

The Dutch midfielder arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax in 2020 but has failed to live up to expectations. The 26-year-old has appeared just 62 times for the Premier League giants and is a peripheral figure under Ten Hag.

Van de Beek told De Telegraaf that he's not motivated by money but simply wants to enjoy regular football.

"I have to start playing matches very soon, if not at Manchester United, then at another club. I think this is a healthy ambition. Look, I've always been an enthusiast.

"I'm absolutely crazy about football. I earn a good living at Manchester United, but money has never been my motivation. I want to enjoy my work every day,” said Van de Beek.

The Dutchman went on to add that a decision regarding his future could be made in January:

"Last season, I was sidelined for months due to my knee injury. You miss it terribly and appreciate even more that you have a wonderful profession.

"I am at a legendary club, and I am still proud every day to wear the Manchester United shirt. But I'm bursting with energy now that I'm in great shape again, and I'm training like crazy,” said Van de Beek.

He continued:

“Then the moment comes when you have to make a choice. I'm excited to play matches again. The manager now makes different choices. We have a great selection, and I'm not the only one knocking on the door. We'll see what happens in January.”

Juventus are keeping a close eye on the 26-year-old, according to Tuttomercatoweb.