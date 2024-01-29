Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils identify Erik ten Hag replacement; club not chasing Michael Olise, and more - January 29, 2024

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 4-2 win over Newport County on Sunday (January 28) in the FA Cup fourth round. Goals from Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund marked a much-needed win for the Premier League giants.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have identified Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi as a possible replacement for Erik ten Hag. Elsewhere, the club are not working to sign Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise at the moment.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 29, 2024:

Manchester United identify Erik ten Hag replacement

Roberto De Zerbi has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have identified Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi as a candidate to take over from Erik ten Hag, according to The Telegraph.

The Dutch manager is under immense pressure following a disappointing season. The Red Devils are out of the Champions League and EFL Cup, and are ninth in the Premier League after 21 games. Ten Hag has invested heavily in the squad since his arrival from Ajax in 2022 but is yet to get his tactics right.

With INEOS taking charge of the English giants as the new minority owners, there could be a change in management unless results improve. De Zerbi has emerged as a candidate following his fine work at the AMEX.

The Italian has made the Seagulls a force to reckon with, earning admiration from multiple clubs across the continent. Manchester United also have their eyes on De Zerbi, who is likely to jump at the opportunity to take charge at Old Trafford.

Red Devils not chasing Michael Olise, says Fabrizio Romano

Michael Olise has been a revelation at Selhurst Park.

Manchester United are not in talks to sign Michael Olise, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward has gone from strength to strength recently with Crystal Palace. He has been plagued by injuries this season but still managed five goals and one assist in nine outings across competitions.

Football London say that the Red Devils and Chelsea have their eyes on Olise, but the 22-year-old prefers a move to Old Trafford. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that it's too early to talk about the Englishman’s next move.

“Also on Manchester United, despite reports that he would favour a move to Old Trafford there is still nothing decided for Michael Olise, at all. Nothing will be decided now, it’s way too early.

"He’s always in the rumours because there are good chances for him to leave Crystal Palace in the summer and I can definitely see Olise joining a top club. Still, the decision will come later, it’s too early now,” wrote Romano.

Ten Hag is in the market for attacking reinforcements following Antony’s poor form, and Olise could be a fine upgrade on the Brazilian.

Fabrizio Romano updates on Hannibal Mejbri situation at Sevilla

Hannibal Mejbri moved to Andalusia this month on loan.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Hannibal Mejbri’s situation at Sevilla. The Tunisian international joined the La Liga giants on loan this month and made his debut against Girona.

However, Sevilla manager Quique Sanchez Flores recently announced that the 21-year-old won’t be considered for selection for a while, hinting that the player needs to conduct himself better.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Spanish club took the decision following some tension in training.

“Things have not got off to a great start for Hannibal Mejbri at Sevilla, but what’s really going on with the Manchester United loanee and manager Quique? My understanding is that it is not a specific incident.

"There was some tension in training between some players and Hannibal too, but everything has been clarified, and Hannibal spoke directly to the manager to keep the situation quiet,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“It’s all good now, though it’s obviously in not easy in general at Sevilla because their season has been horrible. They remain just a point above the relegation zone in La Liga.”

Mejbri is highly rated at Old Trafford but has struggled for chances under Ten Hag.