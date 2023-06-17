Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils leading Goncalo Ramos pursuit; Mason Mount wants Old Trafford move, and more - June 17, 2023

Manchester United are planning to continued their steady rise under Erik ten Hag by investing in the transfer market this summer. The Dutch manager took his team to third in the Premier League and also won the EFL Cup in the recently concluded campaign.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are leading the race to sign Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos. Elsewhere, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount wants to move to Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 17, 2023:

Manchester United leading Goncalo Ramos pursuit

Goncalo Ramos has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are the favourites to sign Goncalo Ramos this summer, according to Correio da Manha via Sport Witness.

The Red Devils are looking for a new No. 9 to lead the line next season and have the Portuguese on their wishlist. Ten Hag would prefer a move for Harry Kane, but prising the Englishman away from Tottenham Hotspur could be a complicated affair.

The Premier League giants have quickly moved on to alternate targets, setting their sights on Ramos. The Portuguese striker has been in blistering form for Benfica in the recently concluded season, amassing 27 goals and 12 assists in 47 games across competitions.

It was previously believed that the Portuguese side would demand €120 million to part ways with their prized asset. However, it now appears that Benfica are willing to let the 21-year-old leave for €80 million.

Manchester United are likely to face stiff competition from Paris Saint-Germain in the race for Ramos. It's unclear whether either club have submitted an offer for the player yet.

Mason Mount wants Old Trafford move

Mason Mount is wanted at Old Trafford.

Mason Mount is ready to join Manchester United, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder looks set to leave Chelsea this summer after failing to agree a contract extension. The Red Devils are in hot pursuit of the 24-year-old as they seek to reinforce their options in midfield.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Chelsea’s asking price for Mount is posing a problem for Manchester United.

“The Red Devils have continued to send messages to Mount, making sure he knows how much they want him to join them. He is their priority signing. The player appreciates ten Hag’s way of playing and his insistence on bringing Mount to Old Trafford,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“It’s an exciting project, and the player is remaining calm about the situation, as there is no issue at all regarding personal terms. United are also happy, as they know Mount is keen to make the move, but the main outstanding issue is Chelsea’s position on the price.”

Mount’s contract with the London giants expires in just over a year.

Bayern Munich eyeing Kim Min-jae

Kim Min-jae could ignite a battle for his services this summer.

Bayern Munich have stepped up their interest in Kim Min-jae, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The South Korean defender is a priority target for Manchester United this summer. Recent reports suggest that the Red Devils have already agreed personal terms with Kim and are waiting to trigger his release clause, which will get activated next month.

However, it now appears the Bavarians are ready to wreck their plans. In his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that Bayern have identified Kim as a replacement for Lucas Hernandez, who could be off to PSG instead.

“Napoli’s Kim Min-jae is now at the top of the list in Munich, and the reason for that is Lucas Hernandez has recently informed his bosses at Bayern that he would like to go to Paris Saint-Germain.

"Bayern are expecting an offer of €50m euros from PSG for Hernandez, and their bid for Kim Min-jae depends on this. That’s because the South Korean’s contract exit clause until 2025 is said to also be for the same amount,” wrote Falk.

He continued:

“The pursuit of Kim Min-jae will put Bayern into battle with Manchester United, and the Red Devils should be warned – the player is Bayern’s top defensive target this summer.

"Villarreal’s Pau Torres, whom Juventus are also interested in, is an alternative back-up option for Bayern if they’re unable to land the Napoli star.”

Manchester United want to install Kim as Lisandro Martinez’s partner at the heart of the backline next season.

