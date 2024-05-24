Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils plan Victor Osimhen swap deal, Harry Maguire opens up on future, and more - May 24, 2024

Manchester United are putting together final preparations ahead of their FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday, May 25, at Wembley. Erik ten Hag's team arrive at the game as underdogs, having finished eighth in the Premier League this season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are planning a sensational swap deal for Victor Osimhen this summer. Elsewhere, Harry Maguire has opened up on his future.

On that note, let's look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from May 24, 2024.

Manchester United plan Victor Osimhen swap deal

Victor Osimhen

Manchester United are plotting a swap deal for Victor Osimhen involving Rasmus Hojlund, according to football agent Andrea D'Amico.

The Nigerian striker is expected to leave Napoli this summer and is also being eyed by Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Red Devils are eyeing attacking reinforcements this summer and are already monitoring multiple targets.

Speaking recently, as cited by Sport Witness, D'Amico added that the Premier League giants admire the 25-year-old.

“Osimhen-Hojlund exchange with United? It’s feasible, Manchester United respects the characteristics where Osimhen could play, in short, it’s a plausible scenario,” said D'Amico.

Manchester United signed Hojlund from Alatanta last summer and the Danish striker has scored 16 goals and set up two more from 42 games across competitions.

Harry Maguire opens up on future

Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has admitted that constant scrutiny is part and parcel of playing for Manchester United.

The English defender has been heavily criticised in the past but has redeemed himself this season. Maguire has appeared 31 times across competitions this season and has been a regular starter when fit.

However, his future remains up in the air, with reports surfacing that the Premier League giants are willing to let him go.

Speaking to The Sun, Maguire admitted that the club are likely to offload players following an underwhelming season.

“It is what happens when you play for this club. If you don’t get good results, players get scrutinised, players get linked with a move away. They get sold, put on the transfer list and the manager will come under pressure,” said Maguire.

He continued:

"I have been here five years now so I know what happens. The manager is experienced enough to know it is part and parcel of being at this club. I am sure he can deal with that.”

Maguire's contract with the Red Devils runs until 2025 and he has been linked with West Ham United in the past.

Erik ten Hag's future hangs in the balance, says Fabrizio Romano

Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United remains uncertain, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch manager has failed to convince this season, with the team finishing eighth in the Premier League. They will have a chance at redemption when they face Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Ten Hag could lose his job even if his team win the prestigious trophy.

“I’ve had many questions on Erik ten Hag and my understanding is that the internal process to decide his future at Manchester United is still ongoing, but as I keep saying, the situation is really open. It’s not just about winning the FA Cup final on Saturday – it’s about seeing the performance and the attitude of the squad, and there is absolutely the possibility that we’ll see Ten Hag fired by Man United,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“As of now, it’s absolutely open and there is a 50-50 possibility to see Ten Hag leaving Old Trafford, and it’s normal that new owners can consider to appoint their ‘own’ manager, but internal talks are still ongoing.”

Manchester United are heavily linked with a move for Thomas Tuchel, who is set to part ways with Bayern Munich at the end of this season.