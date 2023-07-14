Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils receive Andre Onana boost; club willing to offload Fred, and more - July 14, 2023

Manchester United won the EFL Cup and finished third in the Premier League last season. Manager Erik ten Hag will be eager to build on his impressive debut campaign at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have received a boost in their attempts to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are willing to offload midfielder Fred this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 14, 2023:

Manchester United receive Andre Onana boost

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Andre Onana. According to transfer insider Alfredo Pedulla, Inter Milan have dropped their asking price for the Cameroonian custodian.

The 27-year-old has been a revelation since joining the Nerazzurri last summer. Ten Hag is well aware of the player's qualities having working together at Ajax. The Dutch manager is pushing for a reunion at Old Trafford, and the Red Devils are locked in talks to sign the player.

Manchester United are eager to sign a new goalkeeper following David de Gea's departure this month as a free agent. Ten Hag has identified Onana as the ideal candidate for the role.

Inter were previously refusing to budge from their €55 million valuation of Onana, but it's now believed that a deal could be completed for £48-50 million, including bonuses.

Red Devils willing to offload Fred

United are willing to offload Fred this summer, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The Brazilian midfielder dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag last season and has been deemed surplus to requirements. With Mason Mount arriving this month, Fred's future is up in the air, with Fulham interested.

Sheth told Give Me Sport that the Cottagers are reluctant to pay £20 million for Fred, though.

"There's still an interest in the Manchester United midfielder Fred, and, rather like (Gustavo) Hamer, Fred is into the final year of his contract. We believe that Manchester United would be prepared to listen to offers," said Sheth.

He continued:

"We think that they want in excess of £20m for him, which Fulham aren't prepared to pay just now. But the later we get into the window, Fulham might chance their arm and say, 'Look, he's not going to feature for you. We can offer you this much. Let's try and get a deal done."

Alongside Fred, Scott McTominay's future also hangs in the balance.

Mason Mount tipped for success at Old Trafford

Mason Mount arrived at Old Trafford this summer.

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has backed Mason Mount to be a hit at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old joined Manchester United this month and enjoyed a stellar debut against Leeds United in friendly this week. The Englishman is expected to become a mainstay in Ten Hag's midfield next season.

Lampard said on The Diary of a CEO podcast that Mount will improve the Red Devils.

"I think it’s a great signing. In terms of what he’ll bring to Manchester United, it won’t just be what Mason brings, he will bring loads of talent, but he’s just going to go (up) and (raise) levels.

"Don’t get me wrong, the bar raise is already there with Bruno Fernandes, (Marcus) Rashford, Casemiro … he will absolutely fit in with it," said Lampard.

The Englishman continued:

"If you’re trying to build, a group mentality of a team, players who are just going to give everything with their talent, he fits it. I’ve seen alternative reaction to what, ‘why would you pay that for him?’, Mason Mount is going to be a fantastic player there, in my opinion."

United remain linked with more midfield additions this summer.

