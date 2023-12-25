Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils receive Benjamin Sesko boost; Jim Ratcliffe makes Greenwood decision, and more - December 25, 2023

Manchester United are preparing for their upcoming game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Tuesday (December 26) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s team are coming off a disappointing 2-0 defeat at West Ham United on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have received a boost in their plans to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in January. Elsewhere, new minority United ownet Sir Jim Ratcliffe has come to a decision regarding attacker Mason Greenwood’s future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 25, 2023:

Manchester United receive Benjamin Sesko boost

Benjamin Sesko has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have received a boost in their plans to sign Benjamin Sesko.

According to 90 Min, the Slovenian striker is ready to leave RB Leipzig in January 2024. Sesko is a long-term target for the Red Devils, who have struggled in the final third this season.

Erik ten Hag reportedly spent £72 million on Rasmus Hojlund, who arrived from Atalanta this summer. However, the Dane has failed to live up to expectations and is yet to score in 14 league games.

The situation has prompted the Dutch manager to consider offensive reinforcements in 2024, preferably in January. Sesko remains an option and is reportedly ready to move to the Premier league.

The 20-year-old is a promising young striker and has scored seven times in 22 games for Leipzig this season. However, he's behind Lois Openda in the pecking order at Red Bull Arena and is looking to leave in search of regular football.

He could be available on a loan move with an obligation for a permanent transfer. However, Manchester United face competition from Arsenal, Newcastle United and Chelsea for Sesko's signature.

Jim Ratcliffe makes Mason Greenwood decision, according to journalist

Mason Greenwood left Old Trafford on loan this summer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe believes Mason Greenwood should never play for Manchester United again, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The disgraced forward is on loan at Getafe, where his performances have begun to catch the eye. The player’s contract with the Red Devils expires in 2025, and there’s a general expectation that he will be offloaded next summer.

Sir Ratcliffe, who recently took over 25% shares of the club, is set to take charge of footballing aspects of Manchester United.

One of the many issues he has to address is Greenwood’s future, but it appears that a decision might have already been taken.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs admitted that it's best for the Englishman to continue his career away from Old Trafford.

“Greenwood's return would cause a huge backlash, as it did when it became apparent Manchester United's original plan was to reintegrate Greenwood after charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive control were dropped following the withdrawal of a key witness,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“Ratcliffe wasn't privy to the Richard Arnold-led internal investigation at the time, but it's understood he is well-informed on the situation and believes that Greenwood shouldn't play for Man Utd again. It would be a bad look if the club U-turn on their public statement, which makes it clear it's best for Greenwood to ‘rebuild’ his career elsewhere.”

Greenwood has appeared 15 times across competitions this season for Getafe, scoring five goals and setting up four.

Red Devils unlikely to invest heavily in January, says journalist

Manchester United are unlikely to invest heavily in January despite the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, according to journalist Mark Ogden.

The Red Devils announced that INEOS have acquired 25% stakes of the club on Sunday. The news prompted talk of a squad overhaul in the winter, with Erik ten Hag’s team struggling this season.

However, speaking on ESPN FC, Ogden said that the move won’t be completed before February, so investment in January is unlikely.

“Well, they (fans) should be excited in the sense that the Glazers are taking a backseat from the football side of it and their influence is diminishing. But, you know, let’s put the brakes in a little bit. This isn’t going to get ratified by the Premier League for six to eight weeks, so the January transfer window, that’s irrelevant,” said Ogden.

He continued:

“That’s not going to make any difference because Sir Jim will probably won’t have his arrival on the board signed off until February. So, January is going to be a normal Glazer transfer window which means not a lot will happen. They might get a couple of players out, might get a couple on loan at the end of it, but nothing substantial.”

Manchester United are eighth in the Premier League after 18 games and have been knocked out of Europe.