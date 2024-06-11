Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils receive Youssouf Fofana boost; club not in talks for Fulham ace, and more - June 11, 2024

Manchester United endured a mixed 2023-24 campaign under Erik ten Hag. They finished eighth in the Premier League but qualified for the UEFA Europa League by winning the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have received a boost in their efforts to sign AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana this summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are not in talks to secure the services of Fulham midfielder Joao Paulinha.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 11, 2024:

Manchester United receive Youssouf Fofana boost, says Fabrizio Romano

Youssouf Fofana

Youssouf Fofana will definitely leave Monaco this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The French midfielder caught the eye with the Ligue 1 club in the 2023-24 campaign, registering four goals and as many assists in 35 games across competitions.

His efforts have caused a stir across the European football circuit. Manchester United are on the hunt for a new midfielder this year and reportedly have their eyes on the 25-year-old.

The Premier League giants are likely to bid adieu to Casemiro before the new campaign, while Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay's future also hangs in the balance. Fofana has all the attributes to be successful at Old Trafford and could be a fantastic partner to Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Red Devils have had their eyes on Fofana since last summer.

“As reported yesterday, Youssouf Fofana is 100% leaving Monaco this summer.

"At the moment, it’s a calm situation, nothing close or advanced with any club for Fofana from what I heard. He just wants to try something new, and Monaco don’t want to lose him for free in 2025, so both parties are keen on an exit for this summer,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Let’s see who will enter the race as it’s still early, but in my opinion, he’s really perfect for English football, I can see him doing well in the Premier League. … last summer, he was on Manchester United’s list.”

Fofana also has admirers at Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and AC Milan.

Red Devils not in talks for Joao Palhinha, says Fabrizio Romano

Joao Palhinha

Manchester United are not in talks to sign Joao Palhinha this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese midfielder was close to joining Bayern Munich last summer before the move broke down at the eleventh hour.

Palhinha has since a new contract with Fulham but is expected to leave before the new campaign. The Bavarians remain hot on his heels, but recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils also have their eyes on the 28-year-old.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has refuted those claims.

“I wanted to clarify something on Joao Palhinha because yesterday we had some reports in England about interest from Manchester United and Barcelona.

"However, at the moment, Man United are still waiting to resolve the manager situation before attacking any position for the market,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Of course, United are still keeping an eye on the market, but they will not advance in any negotiations until they know who is going to be their coach.

"So, at the moment, Palhinha is not negotiating with Manchester United, we’ll have to wait and see what happens there with Erik ten Hag, or if they decide to go for a replacement.”

Palhinha appeared 39 times for the Cottagers in the 2023-24 campaign, registering one goal and four assists.

Manchester United ready to offload Antony, says Fabrizio Romano

Antony's time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Manchester United are open to Antony's departure this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian forward has failed to live up to expectations since arriving from Ajax a couple of summers ago.

Antony dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford in the 2023-24 campaign, managing just three goals and two assists in 38 games across competitions. The 23-year-old was an unused substitute in the FA Cup final against Manchester City, further highlighting his dire situation at the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, though, Romano added that the Red Devils haven't received an offer for Antony yet.

"At the moment, the situation is really, really quiet. In case they receive an important proposal, I think it will be considered by all parties. But at the moment it is not something realistic, because they don't even know the manager, so it's really, really quiet around them," said Romano.

The Brazilian is under contract with the Premier League giants till 2027.