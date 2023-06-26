Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils retain Mason Mount interest; Dusan Vlahovic available for €70 million, and more - June 26, 2023

Manchester United have hit the jackpot with Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager has been an instant hit at Old Trafford, helping secure a third-placed finish in the league, winning the EFL Cup and reaching the FA Cup final in his debut season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have retained their interest in Chelsea's Mason Mount despite a series of failed bids. Elsewhere, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic could be available this summer for €70 million.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 26, 2023:

Manchester United retain Mason Mount interest

Mason Mount is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United remain interested in Mason Mount, despite struggling to sign the player, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Englishman is a priority target for Ten Hag this summer. However, Chelsea have rejected three bids for the player, whose contract expires at the end of next season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Manchester United have alternatives in mind but remain focussed on Mount.

"Of course, Man United have alternatives in case this move doesn’t work out, but I’m still told the focus now is on the Mason Mount deal. They want to get it done at their conditions. The situation will be discussed again this week, in or out, for sure," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Man United don’t want any extra tax just because they spent big money on players recently; fair price or nothing. But it’s also worth saying that Man United feel Mount will not sign new deal at Chelsea and only wants to join them."

Romano added that the Red Devils are convinced that Mount wants to move to Old Trafford.

“At the moment, there is no signal from Liverpool in terms of joining the race, as they’re busy with other midfielders, and also Mount is focused on United.

"He’s really focused on Manchester United as next step for his career; and one of the reasons why Man Utd insist a lot is that they feel Mount only wants them," wrote Romano.

Ten Hag also has his eyes on Moises Caicedo this summer.

Dusan Vlahovic available for €70 million

Dusan Vlahovic could be an option for Ten Hag this summer.

Manchester United could secure the services of Dusan Vlahovic for €70 million, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Serbian hitman has been impressive for Juventus since arriving in 2022 but remains linked with a move away from Turin. Ten Hag wants a new world-class No. 9 this summer and has set his sights on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

However, prising the Englishman away from Spurs could be a feisty affair, which has prompted the Dutch manager to look for alternatives. Vlahovic is on his wishlist. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the Serb could be an able alternative to Kane.

"I have had an indication that it is possible to sign Vlahovic in this window, and I’m intrigued to see if anyone goes to check on Juventus' resistance around that. It seems like an opportunity too good to miss," said Jones.

He added:

"He’s one of the most lethal marksmen in the game, and if Man United continue to look for someone and have truly walked away from Harry Kane, as seems the case, this one could truly be workable."

Jones added that Chelsea also have their eyes on Vlahovic.

"I believe Rasmus Hojlund is more likely in terms of an offer right now, but my information is that if a bid was to be made in the region of £65-70million for Vlahovic, there is a good chance Juventus will consider it," said Jones.

He concluded:

"Chelsea have been linked heavily with him, too, so I’ll be keeping an eye on that, too. Vlahovic would be a great striker to add competition and excitement to the Premier League."

Napoli's Victor Osimhen is also admired by Ten Hag, but he could be too costly for the Red Devils.

Red Devils stalling David de Gea extension

David de Gea’s time at Old Trafford could come to an end this summer.

Manchester United are taking their time in extending David de Gea’s stay at Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish goalkeeper’s contract with the club expires at the end of the month, but he hasn’t signed an extension yet. Recent reports have linked the 32-year-old with a move to Saudi Arabia, but Ten Hag is willing to hand him a new deal.

Romano told Give Me Sport that the Red Devils want to assess their options before making a decision on De Gea.

"The feeling on the player's side is that Manchester United are still waiting because they want to explore the market and understand if they can find a good opportunity.

"This is why, at the moment, there is still no green light for David De Gea to go to Carrington and sign the contract. They are waiting for that stage," said Romano.

Inter Milan’s Andre Onana is among the names being eyed by Ten Hag this summer.

