Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils step up Mason Mount move; club leading race for Kim Min-jae, and more - June 5, 2023

Manchester United enjoyed an impressive run under Erik ten Hag in the recently concluded season. The Dutchman helped his team to a EFL Cup triumph and also finished third in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have accelerated their efforts to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are the favourites to sign Napoli defender Kim Min-jae this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 5, 2023:

Manchester United step up Mason Mount move

Mason Mount is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have stepped up their efforts to secure the services of Mason Mount, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The English midfielder is heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer after failing to agree to an extension with Chelsea. The 24-year-old will enter the final year of his contract with the Blues next month but is unlikely to sign a new deal.

The Red Devils are among the clubs fighting to secure his services. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Mount has already been informed about Ten Hag’s vision at Old Trafford to help convince him to move.

“Ultimately, Mason Mount wants to be playing football and wants to know his part at the club. He wants to be at a club heading somewhere good, and Manchester United is a place where that can happen,” said Jones.

He continued:

“He has been told about Ten Hag's vision and seen how far they've come over the course of the year. He believes that he is going to be an important part of that side if they can agree on a transfer.

"Obviously, at the moment, they are a little way apart in terms of what the two clubs value him at, so there's still a little way to go.”

Liverpool are also interested in the Englishman.

Red Devils leading race for Kim Min-jae

Kim Min-jae has admirers at Manchester United.

Manchester United are the favourites to win the race for Kim Min-jae, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The South Korean defender played a starring role in Napoli’s Serie A triumph this season. Ten Hag is eyeing defensive reinforcements ahead of the new season and has Kim on his agenda.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that the player’s release clause will only kick in next month.

“United know that they are ahead of the other clubs for Kim, because they started this process in October and November. So Man United remain interested in Kim.

"It's very clear that the release clause is only available in July not in June, so at the moment the clubs can’t do anything to sign the player,” said Romano.

Kim is expected to replace Harry Maguire at Old Trafford, with the English defender heavily linked with a move away from the Red Devils.

Bruno Fernandes unimpressed by teammates in FA Cup final defeat

Bruno Fernandes has shared his views on Saturday’s defeat

Bruno Fernandes has criticised his Manchester United teammates for being too soft against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

The Red Devils came up short against their bitter rivals at the Wembley on Saturday (June 3), losing 2-1. The Portuguese scored the equaliser from the spot, but it wasn’t enough, as Manchester United ended up second-best on the night.

Fernandes lamented that the first goal could have been avoided with better marking

“We came back into the game. We started badly but came back into it and had good spells on the ball in the first half. After we scored, we had some good counters but didn’t score. We conceded early in the second half and then still had other chances, but we didn’t, and City deserved the win,” said Fernandes.

He continued:

“We were too soft and gave up too much space for the first goal, but it’s an amazing strike. If players are tighter, then maybe they can stop it, but it’s an amazing strike.”

Ilkay Gundogan scored both goals to help Pep Guardiola’s side edge closer to a historic continental treble. His first - inside 12 seconds - is the fastest in FA Cup final history.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes