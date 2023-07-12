Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils suffer Victor Osimhen blow; club confident of Andre Onana move, and more - July 12, 2023

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League last season. Manager Erik ten Hag is working on his squad this summer to bridge the gap to the top of the league.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have suffered a setback in their quest to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are confident of completing a move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 12, 2023:

Manchester United suffer Victor Osimhen blow

Victor Osimhen is unlikely to leave Napoli this summer.

Manchester United have hit a roadblock in their attempts to sign Victor Osimhen this summer.

According to Sport Mediaset via Caught Offside, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has hinted that the Nigerian will only leave for €200 million. The Red Devils are eager to sign a new striker this year and have Osimhen on their wishlist. Ten Hag is a big fan of the 24-year-old and sees him as a superb option to lead his attack.

However, the Serie A side have no desire to let him go, while the player wants to continue his stay in Naples, too. De Laurentiis also hinted that Paris Saint-Germain might be the only club capable of wrestling Osimhen away from Napoli.

Red Devils confident of Andre Onana move

Andre Onana is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are confident of securing the services of Andre Onana this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper is a target for Erik ten Hag, who has identified him as the ideal replacement for David de Gea. The Spaniard has left the club this month at the end of his contract.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the Inter Milan custodian is likely to cost around €55 million.

"Manchester United are confident of agreeing a fee with Inter for Andre Onana this week. A new bid is imminent.

"It may even have landed by the time you read this. Inter have been pushing for €60m, but Manchester United have always tried for less, especially knowing the Italian club really needs to sell. There is now urgency from all parties," wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

"As for Onana, he’s already been told to prepare for the move to Manchester United. The final fee is expected to be north of €50m and perhaps even as high as €55m."

Onana has worked with Ten Hag during their time together at Ajax.

Manchester United have to offload players before signing striker

Rasmus Hojlund is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have to offload players before they can sign a new No. 9 this summer, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils are eager to rope in a new striker to end their goalscoring troubles and remain heavily linked with Atalanta hitman Rasmus Hojlund. In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs named Fred, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay as the players who could be offloaded this year.

“Few would argue against a top striker being needed at Old Trafford, though, and there are players available who could help raise funds.

"Fred and Donny van de Beek are two of those, and it remains to be seen if Scott McTominay will definitely stay – he’s appreciated by Erik ten Hag but may want more first-team football. Roma are one club who are keen," wrote Jacobs.

Jacobs added that the Red Devils are hoping to sign Hojlund for £45 million, but Atalanta want £60 million for their star man.

"A signing up front all depends on the price, though. If Manchester United were to pursue Rasmus Hojlund immediately, they would want to do so for £45m or under," wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“Hojlund would love to join Manchester United. But Atalanta want around £60m. Talks with the player’s camp have been positive, so it’s now just whether Manchester United can get the price down because there is a gap in valuation as things stand."

Chelsea have also been linked with the Danish striker recently.

