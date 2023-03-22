Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils suffer Victor Osimhen blow; Newcastle advised to sign Scott McTominay, and more - March 22, 2023

Manchester United are third in the Premier League after 26 games, a point ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who have played two more games. Erik ten Hag’s team have won 15 games and lost six in the league.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, a former player has advised Newcastle United to sign Scott McTominay.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 22, 2023:

Manchester United suffer Victor Osimhen blow

Victor Osimhen is likely to leave Napoli this summer.

Manchester United have suffered a blow in their efforts to sign Victor Osimhen this summer.

Ten Hag wants a new No. 9 to lead the line at Old Trafford next season and has set his sights on the 24-year-old. However, according to Foot Mercato via The Peoples Person, Paris Saint-Germain have stepped up their efforts to sign the Nigerian striker this summer.

Osimhen has been brilliant for Napoli this season, amassing 25 goals and five assists in 29 games across competitions. The Red Devils are hoping to install him as the focal point of their attack this summer. However, the Parisians are also in the race for the Nigerian and are now planning to sit with the player’s agent during the international break.

PSG sporting director Luis Campos has a cordial relationship with Osimhen’s entourage and is in touch with the player’s camp to facilitate a move.

Newcastle advised to sign Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay (right) has admirers at St. James’ Park.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy reckons Scott McTominay would be perfect for Newcastle United.

The Scottish midfielder has struggled for game time at Manchester United this season. The 26-year-old has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag and has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

The Magpies have been linked with a move for McTominay recently, with the Red Devils likely to listen to offers for the player. Speaking to talkSPORT, as cited by TBR Football, Murphy said that McTominay could help Newcastle in their quest to become a top-four side.

“I like him a lot. I actually think he gets a bit of unfair criticism. But the way Eddie plays and the way Newcastle play is perfect: super athletic, box-to-box, really hardworking. He’s good at spotting danger, decent with the ball,” said Murphy.

He added:

“Maybe some Newcastle fans will argue that they’ve got Longstaff, who kind of fits that role, but you’re talking about a club that is hoping to be in the Champions League, finishing in the top four this season, which means you’re playing high quality games midweek, weekend.”

He continued:

“They need competition for places, and they need more numbers in midfield; they’ve shown that recently when they’ve had the injuries. I think McTominay would be a super signing for them.”

McTominay has appeared 202 times across competitions for Manchester United, registering 18 goals and five assists.

Wout Weghorst opens up on his time at Old Trafford

Wout Weghorst has divided opinion since arriving at Old Trafford.

Wout Weghorst is pleased with his performances since joining Manchester United in January on loan for the rest of the season.

The Dutchman has started every game since his arrival at Old Trafford and has caught the eye with his work ethic. The 30-year-old has registered 18 appearances for the Red Devils this season, registering two goals and as many assists.

Speaking to the press, as relayed by The Metro, Weghorst said that he wants to help the club win more trophies this season.

“I’ve played a lot of matches, and it shows the trust in me. It also shows that I am doing a good job for the team. That was the thing I wanted when I came here – to contribute and try and help the club to be successful to win trophies,” said Weghorst.

He added:

“We have one now. We have two more to go with the Europa League and FA Cup, and we want to get as high as possible in the table and definitely top four for the Champions League. So it just shows me that I am being part of it. And being part of us being successful, and that appreciation, that’s a good thing.”

Although they're expected to sign a new No. 9 at the end of the season, Manchester United could opt to sign Weghorst permanently this summer as well.

