Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils urged to step up Kim Min-jae chase; club ready to leave Mason Mount race, and more - June 23, 2023

Manchester United are looking to add more quality to their squad after an impressive season under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager won the EFL Cup and finished third in the Premier League in the recently concluded campaign and is looking to build on that progress.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been advised to step up their pursuit of Napoli defender Kim Min-jae. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are ready to leave the race for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 23, 2023:

Manchester United urged to step up Kim Min-jae chase

Kim Min-jae could ignite a bidding war this summer.

Manchester United have to move quickly to secure the services of Kim Min-jae, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The South Korean defender is a priority target for Ten Hag this summer. The Dutch manager wants to improve his backline this year and has set his sights on the 26-year-old. Kim was a revelation for Napoli in the recently concluded campaign, and his presence at the back was crucial to the club’s Serie A triumph.

Ten Hag now wants the player to come to Old Trafford ahead of the new season. However, Bayern Munich also have their eyes on the South Korean and want him at the Allianz Arena.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that that the Red Devils must move for Kim quickly to win the race for his signature.

“For Kim Min-jae, at the moment, it is still complicated. For Manchester United, if they want to do something, it has to be this week. At least the first days of next week. Otherwise, the player will go to Bayern Munich,” said Romano.

Kim could be an upgrade on Harry Maguire, who is likely to leave the Premier League giants this summer.

Red Devils willing to leave Mason Mount race

Mason Mount (centre) is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are ready to end their pursuit of Mason Mount, according to Sky Sports.

The English midfielder’s contract with Chelsea expires at the end of next season. Mount has no desire to sign an extension and is likely to be offloaded this summer. The Red Devils have identified him as a target and have already initiated talks to bring him to Old Trafford.

The Blues remain keen to offload the player but have rejected two offers from Manchester United. Ten Hag sees Mount as a vital part of his plans for the upcoming campaign.

However, the Red Devils will not be held hostage in the pursuit of the Englishman, especially as he has just one year remaining in his current deal. Manchester United are preparing a third and final offer of £55 million for the 24-year-old and are ready to end their pursuit if the London giants turn them down again.

Chelsea ideally would like to receive £65 million for Mount this summer, despite his contract situation. However, there’s a belief that a compromise could be reached between the two Premier League giants. The Englishman has already agreed personal terms with the Red Devils.

Manchester United initiate Andre Onana talks

Andre Onana has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have initiated contact with Andre Onana’s camp to chalk out a move this summer, according to The Evening Standard.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper following the uncertainties surrounding David de Gea’s future. The Spanish goalkeeper’s contract with the club expires at the end of the month. He already has a renewal offer on the table, but talks haven’t reached a fruitful end yet.

Ten Hag would like to have the veteran goalkeeper at Old Trafford beyond the summer. However, the 32-year-old is now tempted by a move to Saudi Arabia. Manchester United are already scouting the market for a replacement and have found their man in Onana.

The Cameroonian has been impressive for Inter Milan in the recently concluded campaign, helping them reach the UEFA Champions League final. He was previously a target for Chelsea this summer, but the Blues have cooled their interest recently.

The Red Devils have been in touch with the 27-year-old to discuss a possible move, with Ten Hag eager for a reunion with his former player. The two of them enjoyed a stellar run with Ajax before going their separate ways. The Nerazzurri are likely to let the Cameroonian leave for around £50 million.

