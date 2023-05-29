Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Adrien Rabiot; Harry Maguire advised to leave, and more - May 29, 2023

Manchester United have ended the season in third place in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men next face Manchester City in a mouth-watering FA Cup final on Saturday (June 3).

Meanwhile, the Red Devils remain interested in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Elsewhere, Harry Maguire has been advised to leave Old Trafford this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 29, 2023:

Manchester United want Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot (left) is wanted at Old Trafford.

Journalist Dharmesh Sheth has said that Manchester United remain interested in Adrien Rabiot.

The French midfielder is set to become a free agent when his contract with Juventus expires this summer. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the 28-year-old and remain in the hunt for his services this summer.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth pointed out that Rabiot’s availability on a Bosman move makes him an enticing prospect for the Premier League giants.

“You’ve got Manchester United who have guaranteed Champions League football for next season. So the interest has been there; you’d expect that interest to remain as far as United are concerned. So (that) maybe one to watch particularly because he is a free transfer,” said Sheth.

Ten Hag wants to upgrade his options in midfield, and Rabiot could be a smart piece of business this summer.

Harry Maguire advised to leave Old Trafford

Harry Maguire’s time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has advised Harry Maguire to leave Manchester United this summer.

The English defender has struggled for first-team opportunities this season, and the situation is not expected to improve next year. Ten Hag has a solid centre-back pairing of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, who are among the best in their position in the league.

Maguire is heavily linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season. Speaking recently, as cited by Caught Offside, Merson admitted that any move away from the Red Devils would be a downgrade for Maguire.

“Yeah, it’s hard though; he’s at the biggest club in the world, in my opinion. I know they’re not performing like the biggest club in the world, but they’re a huge club, and he’s there, so wherever he goes from here is going to be a down(grade),” said Merson.

He continued:

“He’s worked so hard, from where he’s come from to get to Leicester then to get to Man Utd, it’s probably hard for him to leave, but he has to leave.”

Maguire was in the starting XI for Manchester United’s final game of the season against Fulham on Sunday.

Antony backed to get better next season

Antony moved to Old Trafford last summer.

Dharmesh Sheth reckons Antony will hit a higher gear next season. The Brazilian forward joined Manchester United from Ajax last summer in a blockbuster deal.

However, the 23-year-old has struggled to live up to his exorbitant price tag at Old Trafford. He has been a regular feature under Ten Hag, registering eight goals and three assists in 44 games across competitions.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth also praised Casemiro for hitting the ground running with the Red Devils.

“If you look back to the summer, you know that there was every chance that someone like Casemiro wasn’t even going to come in. It was almost like United’s hands were being forced towards the end of that window because they hadn’t managed to get the primary targets Erik ten Hag wanted, started the season with that home defeat to Brighton and then that crushing defeat at Brentford and then everyone at Old Trafford thought ‘this is not right, we need to sort this out’,” said Sheth.

He continued:

“And then it was almost towards the end of that window that last week, £150 million pounds spent on Antony and Casemiro. Antony, you’d expect to see him improve in the second season.

"It’s a new league, a new country, a new language for him. Yes, the same can be said for Casemiro, but, I mean, he really has hit the ground running, and I don’t think anyone’s questioning that signing now.”

Manchester United are likely to further bolster their attack over the summer.

