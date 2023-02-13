Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils working to sign Denzel Dumfries; Chelsea eyeing Victor Osimhen, and more - February 12, 2023

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory at Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday (February 12) in the Premier League. Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho scored to keep their team on course for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are in talks to sign Denzel Dumfries. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants face competition from Chelsea in the race for Victor Osimhen, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 12, 2023:

Manchester United working to sign Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are working behind the scenes to secure the signature of Denzel Dumfries, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness.

The Dutch full-back looks set to leave Inter Milan this summer, and the Red Devils are ready to welcome him with open arms. Manager Erik ten Hag remains keen to improve his right-back position, despite the good form of Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan Bissaka.

Football Transfers @Transfersdotcom Denzel Dumfries' agent is working on a move to Man Utd, according to Gazzetta dello Sport Denzel Dumfries' agent is working on a move to Man Utd, according to Gazzetta dello Sport 👀 https://t.co/SSqo7jCMgI

Dumfries would be an upgrade on the duo, and the player’s entourage is already locked in negotiations with Manchester United. Talks began during January and have progressed well so far.

The Nerazzurri are waiting for an offer for the player and want €50 million for his signature. The 26-year-old has registered two goals and three assists in 25 games across competitions for the Serie A side this season.

Chelsea eyeing Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will face competition from Chelsea for the signature of Victor Osimhen.

According to Simon Phillips, the Blues are keeping a close eye on the Nigerian at the moment. Ten Hag wants to add a new No. 9 to his roster this summer and has set his sights on Osimhen.

GOAL @goal Victor Osimhen has now scored in SIX consecutive games Victor Osimhen has now scored in SIX consecutive games 🔥 https://t.co/X7J0HLrCnV

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that the Blues have regularly scouted the 24-year-old this season.

Victor Osimhen is definitely one on the radar, and last season, when the new owners came in, one of the first scouting missions they set up was to watch Napoli regularly. Then there was a few other players that they were watching as well,” said Phillips

He added:

"He's definitely one they have been scouting regularly this season and last season. He's definitely on Chelsea's shortlist of strikers, and he's probably quite high up there.”

Osimhen has registered 17 goals and four assists in 21 games across competitions for Napoli this season.

Gary Neville reckons Red Devils are not in Premier League title race

Gary Neville thinks his former side won't win the Premier League this season.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes his former side are not in the Premier League title race this season.

The Red Devils have been on the rise under Ten Hag this season. They picked up another win this weekend to stay within touching distance of league leaders Arsenal.

AfcVIP⁴⁹ @VipArsenal Gary Neville:



"No, I genuinely don't believe they (Man United) are in the title race.



They've got so many games and I just don't believe they are at level of Man City or Arsenal." [sky] Gary Neville: "No, I genuinely don't believe they (Man United) are in the title race.They've got so many games and I just don't believe they are at level of Man City or Arsenal." [sky]

However, speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Neville said that Ten Hag is prioritising the UEFA Europa League over the Premier League.

“Interestingly, I was watching the second half against Leeds, and I thought they weren't going to get the goal and get the win. I thought Erik ten Hag has had to prioritise the Barcelona game because he put Raphael Varane on the bench to save him for that game on Thursday and played Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw at centre-back at Elland Road,” said Neville.

He added:

"If he thought he could win the Premier League, he would obviously prioritise the Premier League, but even he's rotating his squad and obviously he got away with it against Leeds, and it has worked for him. I just don't think they can win the Premier League for the reasons that they have so many games, and I just don't think they are at the level of Man City and Arsenal."

Neville went on to add that his former side’s involvement in three other competitions also works against them in the title race.

“Also, United are in all the cup competitions still. They have all those games, playing every three days. I just think it will be too much for them but if they are in it come March and April, they'll have a massive chance with seven or eight games to go. So, they have just got to hang in there and hope that Arsenal and Man City aren't quite right towards the end of the season, but I just think they (United) aren't quite ready yet."

Manchester United have reached the EFL Cup final this season, where they will face Newcastle United later this month.

