Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils yet to agree Rasmus Hojlund deal; club receive Sofyan Amrabat boost, and more - July 25, 2023

Manchester United are working to add more quality to their squad before the start of the new season. Erik ten Hag's team finished third in the Premier League last campaign.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are yet to strike a deal with Atalanta for striker Rasmus Hojlund. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit have received a boost in their pursuit of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 25, 2023:

Manchester United yet to agree Rasmus Hojlund deal

Rasmus Hojlund is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are yet to agree a deal with Atalanta to bring Rasmus Hojlund to Old Trafford, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth. The Red Devils remain locked in negotiations for the 20-year-old, who's now a priority target for Ten Hag.

However, Sheth told Give Me Sport that the two clubs are still some way apart regarding a transfer fee.

"They're very interested in Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. They see him as one for the future but probably for now as well, given Manchester United's budgetary constraints.

"There's still a big gap in valuation, although there have been positive talks with Atalanta. But there is no agreement on price and no formal bid as yet," said Sheth.

He continued:

"We expect Manchester United to formalise that interest after those positive talks sooner rather than later, simply because we've only got about three weeks until the season starts. I think Manchester United want to get everything sorted before their opening game against Wolves."

Hojlund has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Premier League giants.

Red Devils receive Sofyan Amrabat boost

Sofyan Amrabat has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have received a boost in their oursuit of Sofyan Amrabat. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Moroccan midfielder has been kept out of Fiorentina's squad for the upcoming pre-season games.

The 26-year-old is a target for Ten Hag this summer. The Dutch manager roped in Mason Mount from Chelsea this month but remains keen for further additions to his roster.

Amrabat has been identified as a target, with Ten Hag looking to add more stability to his midfield. With Fred likely to leave and Scott McTominay also expected to be on his way, the Moroccan’s impending arrival could be a big boost to the Red Devils.

The 26-year-old was quite impressive for his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping them finish a historic fourth. He's now edging closer to Manchester United.

Manchester United praised for Andre Onana move

Andre Onana arrived at Old Trafford this summer.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has praised United for completing a move for Andre Onana this summer. The Cameroonian arrived at Old Trafford from Inter Milan and will be expected to fill the boots of David de Gea, who left the club this month.

Collymore told Caught Offside that Ten Hag now has a goalkeeper who fits his ideology.

"Last season, David de Gea was a weakness in that philosophy, and, now, the United manager has got himself a modern goalkeeper who is exceptional with his feet.

"In addition to the skills Onana possesses to be a success at Man United, I think at 27, he is young enough to learn about Manchester United as a football club," said Collymore.

He continued:

"It will be completely different from where he has come from, with no disrespect to Inter, but the expectation levels at the Premier League giants are enormous; which is something you have to give De Gea credit for after withstanding it for 12 years between the sticks at Old Trafford."

Collymore also said that Onana could prove to be a vital piece of business for the Dutch manager.

“Overall, I believe Onana is a massive piece of the jigsaw for Ten Hag, not just because he can play with his feet, but down the spine of the team you have to have quality players," said Collymore.

He concluded:

"United have now got a solid goalkeeper, a central defender, a top midfielder in Casemiro, and, I think, they just need to add a world-class number nine; although, now that he has signed a new contract, it would be great to see Marcus Rashford occupy that role this season at Old Trafford.”

Onana previously worked with Ten Hag during their time together at Ajax.