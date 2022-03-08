Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Roy Keane questions Cristiano Ronaldo absence in Manchester Derby; Ralf Rangnick opens up on Erik Ten Hag, and more - 7 March 2022

Manchester United's top-four aspirations took a blow on Sunday, as they lost 4-1 at Manchester City. The loss to the league leaders, coupled with Arsenal's win at Watford, saw United slip to fifth in the Premier League table. They are now a point behind the Gunners, but have played three games more.

Meanwhile, former United captain Roy Keane has questioned the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo in the team's matchday squad against City. Elsewhere, interim manager Ralf Rangnick has opened up on Erik Ten Hag.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 7th March 2022:

Roy Keane questions Cristiano Ronaldo absence in Manchester Derby

Cristiano Ronaldo was a notable absentee in the Manchester Derby on Sunday.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has questioned Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence in the Manchester Derby. The Portuguese was a surprise absentee in United's matchday squad for the game.

The Red Devils required a win against their bitter rivals on Sunday to remain in the top four, and the 37-year-old was expected to play a part. However, Rangnick revealed before the game that Ronaldo was sidelined with a hip flexor injury.

City won the game 4-1, with United failing to muster a single shot on target in the second half after drawing level with a wonderful Jadon Sancho strike.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane refused to believe Ronaldo was injured.

“There seems to be (something more to it). I just don’t like it when the manager talks about this hip flexor; I don’t get it. We talk about Ronaldo being some sort of machine; he’s very rarely injured and then every now and again he comes out with something and says ‘hip flexor’. It doesn’t add up to me,” said Keane.

Rangnick responded to Keane’s claims after the defeat, revealing that the United medical department ruled Ronaldo out of the game.

“I have to believe my medical department,” the United interim manager explained. “My doctor came to see me on Friday morning before training and told me Cristiano Ronaldo cannot train because of some problems with his hip flexor, and the same was true on Saturday, and that’s why he couldn’t be part of the squad.”

Ronaldo has had a barren run in 2022, scoring only once in ten games across competitions.

Ralf Rangnick opens up on Erik Ten Hag's suitability for Manchester United job

Erik Ten Hag is among the frontrunners for the Old Trafford hot seat.

Ralf Rangnick has opened up on Manchester United’s search for a permanent manager this summer. The Red Devils have initiated the process of selecting their next manager. Speaking to Sky Sports, Rangnick revealed that he has not had a discussion on the matter with anyone at the club.

“So far, we’ve not spoken about that. Not with John Murtough or anyone else; we’ve not spoken about this topic over the last weeks and months since I’ve been here. I know my opinion, but so far, we’ve not spoken about that, so it’s all I can tell you,” said Rangnick.

The German manager went on to talk about Aja manager Erik Ten Hag’s suitability for the Manchester United job.

“I don't know him to start with as a person, but I’ve seen how Ajax have developed since he’s been there. I know about the work he did while he was at Bayern Munich, and it’s obvious he’s one of the top coaches in Europe, but there are a few others (too). We’ve not spoken about any new manager so far, and therefore we’ve not spoken about him (Ten Hag),” added Rangnick.

Ten Hag and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino are two of the reported frontrunners for the Old Trafford job this summer.

United football director John Murtough recently said that the process of finding the next permanent manager is underway. However, it seems Rangnick is not yet been involved in the process yet.

Marcus Rashford considering Old Trafford future

Marcus Rashford has been off-colour in recent games.

Marcus Rashford is considering his future, according to The Guardian. The Englishman was one of the shining stars at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, he has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Rangnick. The 24-year-old saw Anthony Elanga leapfrog him in the starting XI.

Rashford started the Manchester Derby from the bench, and is understood to be frustrated at his lack of game time. The Englishman’s current contract with the Red Devils expires in 2023, but the club have the option of an additional year.

However, the 24-year-old is reportedly considering his future, and could move in search of regular game time. The appointment of Manchester United's next manager could have a huge impact on his decision.

Rashford has netted only five times in 24 games across competitions this season. He was an unused substitute at the Etihad on Sunday, despite the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

