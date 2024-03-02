Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Tuchel backed for Red Devils job; Mason Greenwood return unlikely, and more - March 2, 2024

Manchester United are putting together final preparations ahead of the first Manchester derby of 2024. Erik ten Hag's team lock horns with Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday (March 3) in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, outgoing Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has been backed to take charge of the Red Devils this summer. Elsewhere, on-loan United attacker Mason Greenwood is unlikely to return to Old Trafford, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 2, 2024:

Thomas Tuchel backed for Manchester United job by journalist

Thomas Tuchel is set to be available at the end of the season.

Outgoing Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel could be open to taking charge of Manchester United, according to journalist Dean Jones. The German is set to leave the Allianz Arena this summer and has been linked with the hot seat at Old Trafford.

With the Red Devils struggling this season, Ten Hag's future remains up in the air. Tuchel has Premier League experience with Chelsea and apparently wants to return to management immediately following his Bayern stint.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, though, Jones warned that there could be a degree of risk associated with the move.

“I think Tuchel will want the job. More than anything, I think he needs to feel like he still has what it takes to run a big club after the bad times he’s had at Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

"I think that that has to be considered one of his motivating factors. Nagelsmann personally wouldn't fill me with that much confidence," said Jones.

He added:

“I don't think there's any guarantee with those two that it goes better than ten Hag.

"You might think that Tuchel has got a bit more behind him in terms of experience. But you look at those last two jobs and think, ‘How has he not made a success of those two? What on earth could he do with us?’”

New minority owners INEOS could also opt to put their faith in Ten Hag should he end the season on a strong note.

Mason Greenwood return unlikely, says David Ornstein

Mason Greenwood's future remains up in the air.

Mason Greenwood is unlikely to return to Manchester United, according to David Ornstein.

The disgraced English forward is on loan to Getafe and has done a good job. Greenwood has seven goals and five assists in 25 outings across competitions this season.Caught Offside has said that the 22-year-old wants to return to Old Trafford this summer.

However, speaking recently in a Q&A with The Athletic, Ornstein insisted that Greenwood will either be sold or sent out on loan again.

"I don't think a decision has been made on Greenwood yet - some serious discussions will need to take place - but my feeling is he will not be returning to United.

"It might be that such a outcome will be driven as much by the player himself as United," said Ornstein.

He continued:

"If that materialises, whether he goes on loan again or is sold I don't know for sure - but you imagine a sale would appeal more (provided acceptable offers arrive) to help United's FFP situation and generate funds for them to strengthen in the summer market."

New Red Devils minority owner Jim Ratcliffe recently said that a decision on Greenwood's future is pending another review.

Andre Onana confident of coming good at Old Trafford

Andre Onana has endured a shaky start to life at Manchester United.

Andre Onana is confident of regaining top form at Manchester United. The Cameroonian goalkeeper arrived at Old Trafford from Inter Milan last summer as a replacement for David de Gea.

However, he has struggled to live up to the job, letting in 54 goals in 36 outings across competitions. The situation has raised questions about his position in the team.

Speaking recently, as cited by The Independent, Onana accepted his poor start to life with the Red Devils but added that he will turn things around.

“I already know the goalkeeper that I am. It took me six months or seven months not to play good, just to feel good.

"It was a difficult time for me. Now I’m feeling a bit better because everything was new. It was difficult for me to feel at home because of so many reasons, a new country," said Onana.

He continued:

“But now I’m feeling good. I don’t want to talk about my performance because I know the goalkeeper I am, and I have done much more than what I just did.

"So, for me, the most important thing is to be set, to be happy and I will shine.”

Manchester United are likely to keep their faith in Andre Onana for now.

