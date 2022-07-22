Manchester United valued at £2.8 billion fall behind Liverpool and Manchester City as the most valuable brands in England 

Manchester United are no longer the most valuable football brand in the UK, with new figures showing that rivals Liverpool and Manchester City are now worth more.

According to recent data released by Safe Betting Sites, the Red Devils are now worth £2.8 billion. While that is a considerable amount of money, it is noticeably less than Liverpool and Manchester City, who are both worth over £3 billion.

The club's drop in value correlates with their poor performances on the pitch. They had a disastrous campaign last season in which they finished with their lowest ever Premier League points tally (58). The lack of Champions League football in the upcoming season and the uncertainty surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo also wouldn't have helped.

Manchester United have failed to win the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson's last season in charge in 2013, with City and Liverpool claiming the previous five championships.

England's top two are still someway behind some of the most valuable clubs in Europe. Bayern Munich are at the top of the list as the Bundesliga champions are worth over £4 billion. Real Madrid have just snuck ahead of the Merseyside club in second place, as the European champions are worth a shade over £3 billion.

Why have Manchester United fallen behind Liverpool and City in terms of club value

The Red Devils have been a shambles for many years and it appears as if that dissary has finally caught up with the 20-time champions of England.

When asked why she feels Manchester United have dropped in the valuation rankings, SafeBettingSite's Edith Reads proclaimed:

“The current Manchester United is a far cry from when it dominated English football, both on and off the pitch. The team’s decline is down to several factors, including its poor performance in recent years and the retirement of its legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. However, the biggest factor is probably the increased competition from its biggest challengers Liverpool and Man City.”

Despite United dropping in the rankings, they are still one of the most valuable brands. The report claims that the team’s brand value grew by 12% to €3.4 billion. The growth of the team’s strong global fan base and their ability to still attract significant sponsorship revenue are key factors, despite their dip in form on the pitch.

